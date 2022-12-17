Germany protest, Dave the cat and Messi magic – Qatar World Cup in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Germany protest, Dave the cat and Messi magic – Qatar World Cup in pictures

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 10.03am
Lionel Messi has played a major role in helping Argentina reach the final (Nick Potts/PA)
Lionel Messi has played a major role in helping Argentina reach the final (Nick Potts/PA)

The 2022 World Cup has been a tournament full of spills, thrills, controversy and contention that will culminate on Sunday when Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina take on France in the final.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the Qatar tournament in pictures.

Qatar v Ecuador – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group A – Al Bayt Stadium
The opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup took place at the Al Bayt Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)
FIFA World Cup 2022 – Previews – Saturday 19th November
Empty Budweiser fridges outside the Khalifa International Stadium after it was announced on the eve of the tournament that the sale of alcohol to fans at grounds had been banned (Adam Davy/PA)
England v Iran – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Khalifa International Stadium
There was further controversy when team captains, including England’s Harry Kane, were told by FIFA they could not wear the ‘OneLove’ armband in matches (Martin Rickett/PA)
FIFA World Cup 2022
England were not permitted to wear the OneLove armband but support for the LGBTQ+ community was on show at Wembley Stadium (Yui Mok/PA)
Germany v Japan – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group E – Khalifa International Stadium
Germany’s players, meanwhile, made their own protest by covering their mouths as they posed for a team photo ahead of their first match with Japan (Mike Egerton/PA)
England Community Engagement – Al Wakrah Sports Club Stadium
The treatment of migrant workers in Qatar was also a big issue. Here, players from the Workers’ Welfare ‘Team 360’ were given signed England shirts and tickets to their opening match against Iran (Martin Ricket/PA)
Gianni Infantino
Gianni Infantino took aim at European critics of Qatar on the eve of the tournament in an extraordinary hour-long monologue (Nick Potts/PA)
England v Iran – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Khalifa International Stadium
England kicked off their bid in impressive fashion with a 6-2 mauling of Iran (Martin Rickett/PA)
Argentina v Croatia – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Semi Final – Lusail Stadium
Argentina fans turned out in force in Qatar as they hoped to see Lionel Messi follow in Diego Maradona’s footsteps and lift the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Argentina v Saudi Arabia – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group C – Lusail Stadium
But the two-time champions suffered a huge early shock when Saudi Arabia beat them courtesy of Salem Al-Dawsari’s winning goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Brazil v Serbia – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group G – Lusail Stadium
Richarlison scored one of the goals of the tournament as Brazil beat Serbia in their first match (Peter Byrne/PA)
France v Denmark – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group D – Stadium 974
Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, was quickly into his stride as he terrorised defences in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)
Japan v Spain – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group E – Khalifa International Stadium
Japan’s winning goal against Spain caused an intense debate as to whether the ball had gone out before Ao Tanaka (not in picture) scored, with four-time winners Germany knocked out as a result (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales v England – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Wales were roared on by the ‘Red Wall’ in their first World Cup since 1958 but Robert Page’s men fell at the group stage (Nick Potts/PA)
England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Al Bayt Stadium
Senegal fans also made themselves known as their team progressed to the last 16 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Portugal v Ghana – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group H – Stadium 974
Cristiano Ronaldo started well as he became the first man to score in five separate World Cups with his goal against Ghana (Martin Rickett/PA)
Portugal v Switzerland – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Lusail Stadium
But he ended up having to settle for a role on Portugal’s bench (Martin Rickett/PA)
Portugal v Switzerland – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Lusail Stadium
With the eyes of the world watching his every move again (Mike Egerton/PA)
Neymar
Neymar’s World Cup did not go as he would have hoped either (Nick Potts/PA)
Croatia v Brazil – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Education City Stadium
Brazil’s bid for a sixth World Cup success was ended in the quarter-finals by Croatia following a penalty shoot-out (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane
England also paid the penalty as Harry Kane’s miss against France saw them exit at the quarter-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)
FIFA World Cup 2022 – Qatar – Sunday December 11th
But they did not return from Qatar empty handed, with Dave the cat adopted by England as their mascot and being brought back to the UK with the squad (Martin Rickett/PA)
Morocco v Spain – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Education City Stadium
Morocco were the tournament’s surprise package as they became the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final, beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal en route (Adam Davy/PA)
France v Morocco – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Semi Final – Al Bayt Stadium
But their brilliant run was finally ended by holders France (Martin Rickett/PA)
France v Morocco – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Semi Final – Al Bayt Stadium
Theo Hernandez set Les Bleus on their way to a 2-0 win at the Al Bayt Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA))
End of Year Review 2022
Argentina, meanwhile, were making progress, if not necessarily any new friends in the Netherlands (Peter Byrne/PA)
Netherlands v Argentina – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Lusail Stadium
There were 18 yellow cards and one red shown during a fiery and incident-packed quarter-final at the Lusail Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Netherlands v Argentina – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Lusail Stadium
Argentina eventually won the clash on penalties (Martin Rickett/PA)
Argentina v Croatia – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Semi Final – Lusail Stadium
Argentina will now face France in the final (Adam Davy/PA)
End of Year Review 2022
There, Albiceleste captain Messi will be looking to add the World Cup title to record-breaking CV (Adam Davy/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented