Germany protest, Dave the cat and Messi magic – Qatar World Cup in pictures By Press Association December 17 2022, 10.03am Lionel Messi has played a major role in helping Argentina reach the final (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The 2022 World Cup has been a tournament full of spills, thrills, controversy and contention that will culminate on Sunday when Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina take on France in the final. Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the Qatar tournament in pictures. The opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup took place at the Al Bayt Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA) Empty Budweiser fridges outside the Khalifa International Stadium after it was announced on the eve of the tournament that the sale of alcohol to fans at grounds had been banned (Adam Davy/PA) There was further controversy when team captains, including England’s Harry Kane, were told by FIFA they could not wear the ‘OneLove’ armband in matches (Martin Rickett/PA) England were not permitted to wear the OneLove armband but support for the LGBTQ+ community was on show at Wembley Stadium (Yui Mok/PA) Germany’s players, meanwhile, made their own protest by covering their mouths as they posed for a team photo ahead of their first match with Japan (Mike Egerton/PA) The treatment of migrant workers in Qatar was also a big issue. Here, players from the Workers’ Welfare ‘Team 360’ were given signed England shirts and tickets to their opening match against Iran (Martin Ricket/PA) Gianni Infantino took aim at European critics of Qatar on the eve of the tournament in an extraordinary hour-long monologue (Nick Potts/PA) England kicked off their bid in impressive fashion with a 6-2 mauling of Iran (Martin Rickett/PA) Argentina fans turned out in force in Qatar as they hoped to see Lionel Messi follow in Diego Maradona’s footsteps and lift the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA) But the two-time champions suffered a huge early shock when Saudi Arabia beat them courtesy of Salem Al-Dawsari’s winning goal (Adam Davy/PA) Richarlison scored one of the goals of the tournament as Brazil beat Serbia in their first match (Peter Byrne/PA) Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, was quickly into his stride as he terrorised defences in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA) Japan’s winning goal against Spain caused an intense debate as to whether the ball had gone out before Ao Tanaka (not in picture) scored, with four-time winners Germany knocked out as a result (Mike Egerton/PA) Wales were roared on by the ‘Red Wall’ in their first World Cup since 1958 but Robert Page’s men fell at the group stage (Nick Potts/PA) Senegal fans also made themselves known as their team progressed to the last 16 (Mike Egerton/PA) Cristiano Ronaldo started well as he became the first man to score in five separate World Cups with his goal against Ghana (Martin Rickett/PA) But he ended up having to settle for a role on Portugal’s bench (Martin Rickett/PA) With the eyes of the world watching his every move again (Mike Egerton/PA) Neymar’s World Cup did not go as he would have hoped either (Nick Potts/PA) Brazil’s bid for a sixth World Cup success was ended in the quarter-finals by Croatia following a penalty shoot-out (Mike Egerton/PA) England also paid the penalty as Harry Kane’s miss against France saw them exit at the quarter-finals (Mike Egerton/PA) But they did not return from Qatar empty handed, with Dave the cat adopted by England as their mascot and being brought back to the UK with the squad (Martin Rickett/PA) Morocco were the tournament’s surprise package as they became the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final, beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal en route (Adam Davy/PA) But their brilliant run was finally ended by holders France (Martin Rickett/PA) Theo Hernandez set Les Bleus on their way to a 2-0 win at the Al Bayt Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)) Argentina, meanwhile, were making progress, if not necessarily any new friends in the Netherlands (Peter Byrne/PA) There were 18 yellow cards and one red shown during a fiery and incident-packed quarter-final at the Lusail Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA) Argentina eventually won the clash on penalties (Martin Rickett/PA) Argentina will now face France in the final (Adam Davy/PA) There, Albiceleste captain Messi will be looking to add the World Cup title to record-breaking CV (Adam Davy/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire 3 Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 4 Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… 5 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 6 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 7 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 8 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 9 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 3 10 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 More from The Courier St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he… Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at… 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please Editor's Picks ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44 YEARS to bolster survival hopes KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed dead TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ‘Desperately tragic’: Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 3 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 4 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 5 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 6 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 7 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 8 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 9 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 10 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing