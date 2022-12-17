Shocks and sparkling skills fail to mask flaws at controversial Qatar World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Shocks and sparkling skills fail to mask flaws at controversial Qatar World Cup

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 10.03am Updated: December 18 2022, 6.15pm
Fans turned Qatar into a peaceful party zone but questions remain over what this tournament’s true legacy will be (Adam Davy/PA)
Fans turned Qatar into a peaceful party zone but questions remain over what this tournament’s true legacy will be (Adam Davy/PA)

The World Cup in Qatar provided some welcome and genuine shocks on the field of play, but a lot of the issues encountered off it felt depressingly predictable.

Morocco’s success was a huge positive for Africa and the Arab world especially, and for the first time every continent was represented in the last 16. Lionel Messi sparkled, the sun shone and fans from all over the world partied peacefully as Argentina ultimately prevailed as World Cup winners after beating France in a penalty shoot-out following a pulsating final.

Qatar pumped a reported £200billion into the country’s infrastructure following the controversial award of the finals to the tiny but gas-rich Gulf state back in 2010, and anyone visiting a World Cup stadium or travelling on Doha’s Metro system during the tournament could see first hand the scale of Qatari ambition to become a world-leading sports venue.

South Korea fans travel on Doha's state-of-the art Metro network
South Korea fans travel on Doha’s state-of-the art Metro network (Mike Egerton/PA)

There were some early ticketing issues but no major organisational flaws. Yet many could not help but feel uneasy here.

‘Now Is All’ was this World Cup’s ever-present slogan. But with this tournament, it was always going to be impossible to only look at the present.

The questions raised in the 12 years before the finals have now shifted to concerns over what comes next – in particular for the country’s migrant workers and its LGBTQ+ community.

The death of a Filipino construction worker during the tournament, while carrying out repairs at what had been Saudi Arabia’s World Cup training base, inevitably led to questions being asked of the game’s global governing body FIFA and the tournament organisers.

Nasser Al Khater, the 2022 World Cup chief executive, told the BBC in response that death “is a natural part of life, whether it’s at work, whether it’s in your sleep”. He expressed his condolences to the worker’s family, but also surprise at this being the opening question in an interview, when he felt the finals had been such a success.

Rothna Begum from Human Rights Watch said the comments from Al Khater showed a “callous disregard” for the migrant worker concerned, while HRW remains unhappy over what it sees as a reluctance by the Qatari authorities to investigate the real extent of migrant worker deaths since the finals were awarded in 2010.

The World Cup also appears to have done nothing to advance LGBTQ+ rights in the country, where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

The vast majority of LGBTQ+ fans from overseas had indicated prior to the tournament that they would stay away, in spite of assurances from FIFA and the local organising committee that everyone travelling to Qatar would be welcome. Some did so for their own safety, while some cited a desire to protect the LGBTQ+ community within Qatar from reprisals.

An HRW report published in October said members of the community have been subject to arrest, detention and assaults, something the Qatari government categorically denies.

FIFA said it had been given assurances from the Qatari organisers that rainbow-coloured clothing and banners would be permitted inside World Cup venues, but reports that some of these items were being confiscated kept on coming as the tournament progressed.

FIFA was also criticised in the first week of the tournament after threatening sporting sanctions against the seven European nations who wanted their captains to wear a rainbow-coloured ‘OneLove’ armband as an anti-discrimination symbol.

Germany players cover their mouths as they pose for a team group photo after FIFA threatened them with sporting sanctions if they wore the OneLove armband
Germany players cover their mouths as they pose for a team group photo after FIFA threatened them with sporting sanctions if they wore the OneLove armband (Mike Egerton/PA)

The countries involved all ultimately backed down, and were in turn criticised for not standing up to FIFA.

For many observers, FIFA’s behaviour in that saga confirmed fears that it was prepared to put the interests and sensitivities of Qatar and its rulers first, and that Qatar would not be the last state with a highly dubious human rights record to be awarded the right to host a major tournament.

In a bizarre, hour-long speech and a subsequent press conference on the eve of the tournament, FIFA president Gianni Infantino touched on the possibility of awarding a tournament to Iran if it might help to improve the plight of women in the country, and about how he had wanted North Korea to be part of a joint Women’s World Cup bid with South Korea.

Sources close to Infantino say he views football as a way into difficult conversations with leaders of some of the world’s most notorious regimes, and believes the award of tournaments can be a catalyst for change – as it has been to a degree in Qatar.

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out believes adherence to international standards on human rights should be a prerequisite for a bid to even be submitted, let alone be successful.

It asked FIFA for a guarantee prior to these finals that its new human rights policy would bar a country like Qatar from bidding in the future – an assurance it says FIFA was unable to give.

Any bid involving Saudi Arabia for the centenary finals in 2030 would be marked down for human rights failings, but would not be excluded. The decision of whether or not to overlook those failings would ultimately sit with FIFA’s 211 member associations.

Such an award, in the wake of the controversy over Qatar, might come to some as a shock even greater than the Green Falcons’ incredible victory over Argentina early on at these finals.

But Infantino’s stated mission to unite the world through football – and to secure FIFA’s financial future well into the middle of the century – means nothing can be discounted.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented