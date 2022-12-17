Wales inquest under way after overdue World Cup campaign ends with a whimper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wales inquest under way after overdue World Cup campaign ends with a whimper

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 10.03am
Wales players applaud the travelling supporters following their World Cup exit (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales players applaud the travelling supporters following their World Cup exit (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales waited 64 years to play at a World Cup and ended up getting knocked out by England.

That painful exit at the hands of a fierce rival was far from the desired conclusion but it should not take away from Wales’ wonderful achievement of ending their lengthy finals exodus.

After the emphatic 3-0 defeat to England, Robert Page’s men hastily headed home with no wins, one point and only a solitary goal – a Gareth Bale penalty – to their name.

They are not great figures. Yet the remaining members of the ‘Golden Generation’, who led Wales into the semi-finals of Euro 2016, had slipped beyond their best before Qatar.

And the results should not detract from Wales qualifying to be in Doha in the first place.

Take out the host nation, who qualified automatically, and Wales were the smallest country in the competition.

Group rivals England, Iran and the United States have a combined population of 472million to Wales’ 3.1m.

Of course, Page’s squad wanted to do better in the Middle East and many will believe they should have.

Wales’ only World Cup goal was a penalty from talisman Gareth Bale, left
Wales’ only World Cup goal was a penalty from talisman Gareth Bale, left (Nick Potts/PA)

The players underachieved and came in for fierce criticism, so too the manager’s tactics and selection calls, which were baffling at times. The inquest will be interesting.

However, Wales have suffered too many painful failures since losing a quarter-final to Brazil at the 1958 tournament in Sweden to be completely despondent.

The romantic journey to the World Cup became more about football – it lifted a nation which now appears more at ease with its culture, history and language.

As has been so often the case, Wales’ captain and talisman Bale carried them to Qatar with play-off-winning goals against Austria and Ukraine.

The former Real Madrid star scored a late spot-kick in the 1-1 draw against the USA but did not have the tournament he had dreamed about.

Manager Robert Page led Wales to their first World Cup since 1958
Manager Robert Page led Wales to their first World Cup since 1958 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Following elimination, Bale insisted he has no thoughts of retiring from international football and the start of Euro 2024 qualifying is less than four months away.

Yet the 33-year-old, who was taken off injured against England, is not the force of old, the man whose lung-busting runs made him one of the most feared forwards of his generation.

His outing against Gareth Southgate’s side was a particularly low point in his fall from being world class. He lasted just 45 minutes after seven touches and one completed pass.

Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen, both named in the Euro 2016 team of the tournament, are also 30-somethings and one must wonder how many more mountains they can climb.

Wales went into their Group B finale requiring a mini miracle to progress following their disappointment of their dismal display in their damaging 2-0 defeat to Iran.

Wales’ World Cup ended following defeat to England
Wales’ World Cup ended following defeat to England (Martin Rickett/PA)

Page went for tried and trusted individuals as his nation sought a first victory over their neighbours for 38 years.

A four-goal win would have guaranteed Wales a last-16 place, something they had not achieved against England in 103 games between the two countries.

More realistically, they needed to win and for Iran and the USA to draw to progress. But a dramatic return from the brink never threatened to materialise.

England dominated first-half possession and completed 322 first-half passes to Wales’ 90, while the USA taking the lead against Iran was unwelcome news.

Following Bale’s premature withdrawal, Wales’ World Cup hopes were over within seven minutes of the restart as Marcus Rashford smashed home a free-kick and Phil Foden pounced from close range

Rashford then added another before the end.

After the final whistle, players lined up in front of the so-called ‘Red Wall’, who belted out the National Anthem and ‘Viva Gareth Bale’.

Generations of proud supporters had waited a lifetime to witness Wales grace a World Cup.

Performances on the field may have fallen short of expectations but that dream has now been realised.

And the bond between the fans and their team remains as strong as ever.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented