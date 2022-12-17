Karim Benzema return ruled out by France boss Didier Deschamps ahead of final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Karim Benzema return ruled out by France boss Didier Deschamps ahead of final

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 11.34am
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema arriving before the UEFA Champions League Group F match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022. See PA story SOCCER Celtic. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema arriving before the UEFA Champions League Group F match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022. See PA story SOCCER Celtic. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

France head coach Didier Deschamps has ruled out a shock World Cup final return for Karim Benzema.

The Real Madrid striker was forced to withdraw from the France squad on the eve of the tournament in Qatar due to a thigh injury.

Since then, he has returned to training with the LaLiga outfit and featured in a friendly earlier in the week, prompting speculation he could yet return to the Middle East for Sunday’s final against Argentina.

France Press Conference – Main Media Centre – Saturday December 17th
Didier Deschamps has 24 players at his disposal but no Karim Benzema (Mike Egerton/PA)

Because his injury occurred so close to the start of the finals, a replacement could not be called up and so Benzema is still registered as one of the initial 26-strong pool available to Deschamps – who refused to answer a question on a potential return following the 2-0 semi-final win over Morocco.

Illness has spread through the France camp in the days leading up to the final but Deschamps said he will only be working with the 24 players currently in the squad, full-back Lucas Hernandez having been injured in the group-stage win over Australia.

“I know that some players have been injured, Karim Benzema is one of those, Lucas Hernandez got injured in the fist game and from that point onwards I’ve got 24 players in my squad,” Deschamps said.

“They are the players at my disposal. So I don’t think it is fair to those players to ask about players who aren’t here.

“It is not up to me to decide who comes to watch the game, former players or injured players, it really isn’t up to me.

“I focus on my squad and the players at my disposal. I lost those players form my squad even though they were in it to begin with.”

Benzema has scored 37 goals in 97 caps for France but has a chequered history with the national team, having not been called up between 2015 and 2021.

The 34-year-old posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Friday – a selfie with the words “I don’t care” as the caption.

