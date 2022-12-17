Rehan Ahmed stars on historic Test debut as England bowl out Pakistan for 304

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rehan Ahmed stars on historic Test debut as England bowl out Pakistan for 304

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 1.01pm Updated: December 17 2022, 1.04pm
England’s Rehan Ahmed
England’s Rehan Ahmed

Rehan Ahmed showed why he had been hailed by Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum throughout England’s series in Pakistan with two wickets on his Test debut as the hosts were bowled out for 304 on day one in Karachi.

England started their innings as the sun began to set in the City of Lights and were seven for one at the close of play, with Zak Crawley out for a duck.

The tourists had been without a wrist spinner for the series after Liam Livingstone sustained a knee injury in the first Test match at Rawalpindi, but Ahmed finished the day with two wickets for 89 runs across three spells.

With only three first-class matches under his belt for Leicestershire, the 18-year-old took a session to find his line and length consistently after going into the lunch break with figures of five overs for 37 runs, but he was markedly more composed after the break.

Ahmed’s first wicket came when he cleverly set up Saud Shakeel before the Pakistan batter was caught by Ollie Pope at short leg.

It was a first glimpse of the talent spoken about by Stokes and head coach McCullum when he beat Saud with a googly turning past the bat, before following it up with a wicket-taking leg-spinner that just took the edge.

Ahmed’s second came in the evening session, when Faheem Ashraf was trapped lbw for just four, with DRS upholding the decision following a review to leave Pakistan on 237 for seven.

Pakistan England Cricket
Rehan Ahmed took two wickets on his Test debut in Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP/PA)

However, the key wicket of Babar Azam was secured by an exceptional bit of wicketkeeping from the returning specialist Ben Foakes.

Foakes, who was left out in favour of batter-wicketkeeper Pope for the Multan Test, dived forward to take a throw then with a clever bit of glovework managed to whip the bails off before the Pakistan captain passed the crease.

As the sun began to set in Karachi, England claimed the remaining three wickets in quick succession, with Jack Leach finishing the day with four for 140 from 31 overs as Pakistan slid from 162 for four to 304 all out.

Only Babar (78) and Agha Salman (56) were able to reach half-centuries in the Pakistan innings, with wickets falling consistently throughout the day.

Crawley was out for a duck as England began their first innings, with Abrar Ahmed claiming his first wicket of the match.

The England opener was trapped lbw having faced just five deliveries and decided not to review.

In the morning, the tourists had turned immediately to spin, with Leach becoming the first England spinner to open the bowling in the first innings of a match since 1921, when Jack White did so against Australia at Headingley.

England claimed three wickets in the first session of play, which set the tone for the rest of the day as they continued to make breakthroughs at key times and limited Pakistan’s ability to form significant partnerships.

