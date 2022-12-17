I didn’t sleep at all last night – Rehan Ahmed enjoys England debut to remember

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I didn’t sleep at all last night – Rehan Ahmed enjoys England debut to remember

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 2.06pm
England’s Rehan Ahmed, centre, celebrates with his team-mates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel (Fareed Khan/AP).
England's Rehan Ahmed, centre, celebrates with his team-mates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel (Fareed Khan/AP).

Eighteen-year-old Rehan Ahmed admitted he could not sleep the night before his England debut but finished the day with two wickets as Pakistan were bowled out for 304 in Karachi.

The leg spinner was brought into the side for the final Test of the series, handed his chance with the tourists having been without a wrist spinner since Liam Livingstone suffered a knee injury in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

England finished the opening day on seven for one after Zak Crawley was out for a duck, but it was a day which belonged to the debutant as Ahmed, England’s youngest ever men’s Test cricketer, finished with two wickets for 89 runs across three spells.

England have already wrapped up the series following victories in Rawalpindi and Multan, but that did not take away from the magnitude of the occasion for Ahmed.

“I didn’t expect to play. I just came on this tour to get better, but they’ve given me a chance to play,” he said.

“I didn’t sleep at all last night. I was very nervous before the first ball, but the whole day was good.”

Ahmed’s first wicket came when he cleverly set up Saud Shakeel before the Pakistan batter was caught by Ollie Pope at short leg.

It was a first glimpse of the talent spoken about by captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum as he first beat Saud with a googly turning past the bat before following it up with a wicket-taking leg spinner that just took the edge.

Ahmed’s second scalp came in the evening session when Faheem Ashraf was trapped lbw for just four, with DRS upholding the decision following a review to leave Pakistan on 237 for seven.

Reflecting on the day as a whole, Ahmed added: “I rushed a little bit in that first spell, but Stokesy didn’t care about runs, he just wanted wickets.

“I’ve bowled at left-handers all my life as my brother’s left-handed and I used the tactic I used against him. Googly then leg spinner and it worked.”

Ahmed’s day started with being awarded his Test cap by Nasser Hussain before he received a warm hug from his father Naeem, who was permitted to join the team huddle.

“Probably the best day of my life, probably the best moment (receiving his cap from Hussain with his father there),” he said.

“He’s worked really hard with me throughout my life.”

England have been on an upward trajectory, winning eight of their last nine Test matches heading into this contest, and Ahmed was delighted to come into a team riding the crest of a wave.

“I mean I think it’s the best Test team that’s ever played, so it’s great to be part of it,” he said.

Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq, who played 49 Tests as an off-spinner, was full of praise for Ahmed, saying: “I really like his control and the most important thing is his confidence. The first game, the way he started his first over, he showed the first ball was a wrong-un one and that was brilliant.

“A young chap, just 18 years old and the first ball he’s doing is a wrong-un one and that shows that he has a lot of potential. He looks a really good prospect for the England team in the future.”

