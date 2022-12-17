Ange Postecoglou hails ‘outstanding’ Callum McGregor after Celtic beat Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou hails ‘outstanding’ Callum McGregor after Celtic beat Aberdeen

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 4.06pm
Celtic’s Callum McGregor scored the winner (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic’s Callum McGregor scored the winner (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hailed his “outstanding” captain after Callum McGregor capped his comeback with a late winner at Aberdeen.

McGregor struck from 20 yards in the 87th minute to earn Celtic a 1-0 win and restore their nine-point lead in the cinch Premiership.

The midfielder was making his first appearance since suffering a knee injury 10 weeks ago and he helped the champions deliver a performance that Postecoglou felt might have been the most dominant of his spell in charge.

Celtic had 33 shots at goal to Aberdeen’s two and McGregor produced 170 accurate passes – 53 more than the entire home team.

“He was a bit rusty, wasn’t he? Look, he is just an outstanding footballer,” Postecoglou said.

“We did awfully well to cover his absence but it doesn’t take away from the fact he is a fantastic footballer and he makes our team even better. No doubt about it.

“His ability to link up play in the way we want to play and dictate tempo… He was key, he was the one who at times sped up the game for us and at times slowed it down, and we just wore down the opposition.

“You wouldn’t know he had missed so much football. Someone said to me he had an enormous amount of passes and touches.

“It’s fitting for him to get the goal because he has worked hard to get to this space to be ready again. He is a credit to himself, to this football club – he is an outstanding leader.”

The goal also marked a milestone – Celtic’s 200th since Postecoglou took charge 18 months ago.

“That’s who we want to be,” the manager said. “We want to win things and win games of football but the manner in which we do that is important as well.

“We want to be a team that scores goals and dominates games, creates chances.”

Celtic eventually broke through following some intense pressure despite missing winger Sead Haksabanovic, who collected the Premiership player of the month award on Friday.

“He got a knock in training, he was set up to play,” said Postecoglou, whose team host Livingston next. “He picked up the award and must have dropped it on his foot. But he should be all right for Wednesday.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin was braced for criticism for his cautious tactics despite coming close to holding the champions.

“There’s many ways to play a game of football,” he said. “We have had plaudits for going to Ibrox and trying to have a go at Rangers and we got beat 4-1 in the end and it could have been 10.

“So we tried to frustrate Celtic and it worked for large periods. The problem was, when we managed to get the ball back, we didn’t do enough with it. We weren’t composed enough on the ball. A lot of that is down to the pressure Celtic put you under, as soon as they lose it their reaction is to go and get it back immediately.

“And I think we tired towards the end which is only natural when we have not had a competitive game for five weeks.

“It’s not a style of football our fans at Pittodrie have been used to this season. Prior to this we have won six of the last seven league fixtures, scored loads of goals and been very attack-minded.

“But I felt this was the best way to go to give us a chance of getting a result.

“I hear the fans mumping and moaning at the end and I understand it completely. They want to see us being more attacking than that and obviously we will be in the future. But I just felt that was the best way to manage that particular game.”

