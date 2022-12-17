Lawrence Shankland at the double as Hearts see off Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lawrence Shankland at the double as Hearts see off Kilmarnock

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 5.03pm
Lawrence Shankland scored twice for Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lawrence Shankland scored twice for Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hearts moved to within a point of third place in the cinch Premiership as Lawrence Shankland hit a double in their 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at Tynecastle.

Goals in the first half-an-hour from Josh Ginnelly and top scorer Shankland had the Jambos in control until Ash Taylor’s 74th-minute strike brought the visitors back into contention.

However, Shankland eased the hosts’ nerves with a late penalty as they moved on to the coat-tails of Aberdeen in the race for Europe.

Hearts made three changes to the side that started the last match before the World Cup break as Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday took over from Toby Sibbick, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou and the suspended Kye Rowles.

Killie initially made two alterations to the team that started their 1-0 victory over Hibernian five weeks previously as Kerr McInroy and Taylor came in for Fraser Murray and Jeriel Dorsett.

However, they were forced into a third tweak shortly before kick-off when Innes Cameron appeared to sustain a bad injury in the warm-up and 17-year-old striker Bobby Wales was promoted from the bench to make his first start.

The hosts took the lead from the first clear opening of the match in the 19th minute. Killie defender Joe Wright made a mess of dealing with Kingsley’s ball over the top and Ginnelly latched on to the bouncing ball, steadied himself and fired a clinical strike past the exposed Sam Walker from just inside the box.

Ginnelly should have doubled his tally four minutes later when he got on the end of another long pass from Kingsley, but he sent his angled shot agonisingly wide of the far post.

Hearts stretched their lead in the 29th minute when Robert Snodgrass’s lovely free-kick delivery from the left was nodded in from close range by Shankland.

The Jambos thought they had a third in the 36th minute when Alex Cochrane drilled in a low angled finish after being set up by Ginnelly, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The Tynecastle side were playing with their tails up and they went close again three minutes before the break when Ginnelly flashed a shot narrowly wide from just inside the box after good play by Barrie McKay and Shankland to set him up.

Killie had their first proper chance of the match in the last minute of the first half, but Liam Donnelly glanced a header wide from McInroy’s corner, with Lewis Mayo just unable to touch it home at the back post.

Hearts threatened a minute after the restart when Halliday saw a shot tipped round a post by Walker. Hearts keeper Craig Gordon had to make a good save to keep out Joe Wright’s header in the 51st minute.

Michael Smith and Cochrane both sent shots narrowly wide from the edge of box as the hosts, who had dominated for long periods, looked to kill the game.

But Killie pulled one back in the 74th minute when Taylor ghosted in at the back post to knock home an inswinging free-kick from Daniel Armstrong.

Hearts suddenly found themselves in danger of spurning what should have been a comfortable win, but they regained their two-goal cushion in the 88th minute when Shankland converted a penalty after Wright had been penalised for handball.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented