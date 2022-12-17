Joao Pedro bags brace as Watford move third after seeing off lowly Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joao Pedro bags brace as Watford move third after seeing off lowly Huddersfield

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 5.13pm
Joao Pedro was on target with a second-half brace for Watford (Steven Paston/PA)
Joao Pedro was on target with a second-half brace for Watford (Steven Paston/PA)

Watford moved up to third in the Championship table as a second-half brace from Joao Pedro earned them a 2-0 win over bottom side Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Slaven Bilic’s side sat back in the opening period as Huddersfield dominated possession but rarely troubled the visitors’ goal.

Watford forward Keinan Davis was unlucky not to be awarded a penalty midway through the opening half after being hauled back in the area.

Watford should have taken the lead late in the first half but Pedro somehow failed to find the target from close range.

Pedro made up for his earlier miss as he scored from eight yards early in the second half and a late second from a corner with four minutes remaining sealed three points for his side.

Huddersfield had the first effort on goal four minutes in but Danny Ward shot across goal and well wide.

The home side were having the better of the early play with Ward seeing another shot deflected for a corner after 18 minutes.

A Sorba Thomas delivery found Josh Ruffels but he headed into the ground and the ball bounced over.

Watford felt they should have had a penalty after 26 minutes as Davis appeared to be pulled down in the area after turning inside Michal Helik but referee Leigh Doughty waved away the appeals.

Ismaila Sarr had the game’s first effort on target just after the half-hour mark but his effort from 25 yards was easy for Terriers goalkeeper Lee Nicholls to turn around the post for a corner.

Watford should have taken the lead seven minutes before half-time when Jeremy Ngakia crossed low from the right and the ball found Pedro but he could not steer it on target from close range.

Hassane Kamara saw his shot from a tight angle blocked by Nicholls as the visitors again pressed for the opener.

Watford broke from a Huddersfield attack and Davis showed great footwork to beat his defender then fluffed his finish.

Watford took the lead nine minutes into the second half as Tom Dele-Bashiru raced from his own half to feed Pedro on the right side of the box and this time he made no mistake, turning one way and then another before beating Nicholls from eight yards.

Watford had made the most of a Huddersfield mistake to break and score and they did the same on the hour only for Ken Sema’s low cross to be blocked by the sliding Helik.

Substitute Yaser Asprilla nearly played a part in a second goal for Watford when his run won a corner.

Sema’s inswinger was headed goalward by Sarr but Nicholls saved well before Jack Rudoni headed at Daniel Bachmann from a corner at the other end.

Pedro sealed the win after 86 minutes when he rose unmarked to head home a Sema corner.

