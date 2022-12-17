Brandon Hanlan effort enough as Wycombe victory knocks Ipswich off top spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich were knocked off the top of League One as Brandon Hanlan’s first goal since February condemned them to a 1-0 defeat at Wycombe.

The Tractor Boys have dropped back behind Plymouth, following the latter’s win over Morecambe, while the Chairboys will spend Christmas seventh in the table, just two points behind the play-off places.

Wycombe began the brighter, with Hanlan steering Jordan Obita’s cross at Christian Walton before Conor Chaplin wasted a good chance for Ipswich by scuffing an effort straight at Max Stryjek.

It was the away side that broke the deadlock five minutes before the break when Hanlan beat two defenders in running in from the right before producing a dinked finish over Walton.

The visitors turned up the pressure in the second half and almost levelled when George Edmundson’s header from Cameron Humphreys’ cross dropped just wide.

Chaplin then sent a powerful effort from outside the box right at Stryjek, who had to tip Freddie Ladapo’s deflected effort over in stoppage time as Ipswich searched in vain for an equaliser.