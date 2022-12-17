Callum Davidson hails St Johnstone character after hitting back for Dingwall win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson hails St Johnstone character after hitting back for Dingwall win

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 6.05pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson saw his side battle back to beat Ross County (Jane Barlow/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson saw his side battle back to beat Ross County (Jane Barlow/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says his side are continuing to show their character in the cinch Premiership after fighting back to beat 10-man Ross County.

Victory in Dingwall made it six unbeaten game for the Saints, but for their latest three points Davidson’s men had to recover from Jordan White’s 22nd-minute opener to claim a 2-1 comeback win.

It is not the first time they have had to do that in their current run, which started away at Hibernian where St Johnstone went behind.

Like that game at Easter Road, Saints’ opponents were reduced to 10 men before the Perth side turned the clash around – on this occasion thanks to two goals in quick succession from Ali Crawford – but Davidson sees it as a positive that they were able to make the most of their numerical advantage again.

“We said at half-time that we thought we could win the game,” Davidson said.

“We were really disappointed to go in 1–0 down, and the game was still there for us to have a go at.

“The sending off did help, but it shows the character of the team. We did it at Hibs and now we’ve done it at Ross County – we’ve taken advantage of a situation that we were given, and I’m really pleased with that.

“This is a tough place to come and play against these guys up here, so I’m really pleased to get the points and we’ll go back down the A9 happy.”

County manager Malky Mackay felt his side ‘shot themselves in the foot’ with Jack Baldwin’s red card just after the hour.

A heavy touch from Ross Laidlaw’s pass allowed Stevie May to steal possession outside County’s box, and Baldwin committed a professional foul to earn himself an early bath.

The hosts’ 10 men held out until the 77th minute when Crawford drew the scores level, and two minutes later the Saints substitute struck the winner.

“We started the game fine in the second half, but we shot ourselves in the foot,” Mackay said.

“When I look at the build up to the sending off, there are five players in our team that could have done something different, which would not have ended up with Stevie May taking it off Jack.

“That being the case, we really caused ourselves our own problems.

“With 15 minutes to go, they got the break of the ball in the box and they fell to Ali Crawford who scored them well.

“We posed our own problems with the sending off, and that changed the course of the game.”

