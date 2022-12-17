Joey Barton describes Bristol Rovers attack ‘as good as any’ in League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Joey Barton describes Bristol Rovers attack ‘as good as any’ in League One

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 6.11pm
Joey Barton has described Bristol Rovers attack ‘as good as any’ in League One (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Joey Barton has described Bristol Rovers attack ‘as good as any’ in League One (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton reckons his strikeforce are as good as any in the division after John Marquis scored twice to end their 62-year wait for a win at The Valley.

The Gas are undefeated in 11 of their last 12 League One matches and their 2-1 victory in a frosty south London moved them up to ninth in the table – three points outside the play-off places.

Substitute Marquis had only been on the pitch for six minutes when he punished Ryan Inniss for loitering in possession.

Marquis pickpocketed the Charlton centre-back, who had headed the hosts in front in the first half, and finished superbly beyond Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

The decisive goal is also one that Inniss will not want to replay. His pass forward was cut out by Paul Coutts, whose header put Marquis in on goal to once again emphatically beat Maynard-Brewer.

Marquis took the spotlight away from fellow frontmen Aaron Collins and Josh Coburn, who have netted 11 and five times respectively this campaign.

Barton said: “He’s worked his backside off to stay in the group and his attitude has been first class.

“Now he looks a real menace and complementing that with Coburn and Collins, we have got a strikeforce that is as good as any in the division.

“Credit to John, his pressing, work-rate, composure and calm finishing have ultimately been the difference between the Gas not winning here since 1958 and the Gas winning here today – 62 years. It’s another bit of history for our group.

“I’m buzzing for everyone who came out with the train strikes, freezing and the doubts about whether the game was on.

“The Gasheads have turned up in their numbers and I’m so pleased we gave them that win that has been long overdue at The Valley.”

The Addicks have not kept a clean sheet in 11 matches and have not picked up a victory since facing non-league Coalville Town on November 5.

Caretaker manager Anthony Hayes said: “We have to look back at the game without the emotion we are feeling right now.

“There will be some really positive aspects but we have to cut out the individual errors if we’re going to give ourselves a chance to win football matches.

“They hadn’t created anything clear-cut up until the moments for the first goal. It is bitterly disappointing.

“Their first goal gave them a huge lift and the ascendency. We have to try and wrestle it back and in the second half we didn’t get a firm enough foothold in the game, even though we had one or two moments on the break.

“We started the game great and we’ve created some big, big chances. We scored from the set-play and the scoreline should be more than one at half time.

“At the moment we’re not keeping clean sheets, so we have to score more than one goal to win football matches.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented