Richie Wellens hails high-flying Leyton Orient’s professionalism in Sutton win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Richie Wellens hails high-flying Leyton Orient’s professionalism in Sutton win

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 6.15pm
Richie Wellens (centre) was pleased with his side’s win (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Richie Wellens (centre) was pleased with his side’s win (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Richie Wellens praised the professionalism of his Leyton Orient side following their 2-0 win against Sutton which opened up a seven-point lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two.

The match was one of only two in the division to beat the cold and that was thanks to Orient’s foresight at the start of the week when they hired a dome that covered the entire pitch.

Second-half goals from Paul Smyth and an Alastair Smith own goal gave the O’s the three points after an opening 45 minutes that had provided little to warm the crowd on a bitterly cold afternoon at Brisbane Road.

“It was a professional performance overall from us,” Orient boss Wellens said. “I don’t think we were sharp the first 20 minutes and didn’t show cleverness, but you always want to win the game and we showed the professionalism to get the victory.”

Orient had two penalty shouts turned down during a scrappy first half and man-of-the-match Theo Archibald had a goal-bound shot blocked by a defender but was unlucky in the 31st minute.

Referee Carl Brook turned down one penalty appeal from Charlie Kelman, opting to award a free-kick on the edge of the area. Archibald stepped forward and crashed his shot over the wall and beat the goalkeeper, only to see the ball thunder against the underside of the crossbar and bounce to safety.

Top scorer Smyth provided the key to unlock the Sutton defence after 61 minutes. He collected a pass from Archibald, controlled the ball and turned past a defender before unleashing a 20-yard drive into the top right-hand corner for his ninth goal of the season.

Sutton pushed forward in search of an equaliser but seldom looked likely to break down Orient’s rock-solid defence and the outcome was settled in the 79th minute when Omar Beckles hooked on a throw and Smith deflected the ball over his own keeper and into the net.

“No excuses as it’s the same for clubs up and down the country, but when your training facilities aren’t available and you have to give players a few extra days off and you have a Christmas do which you know what that entails, then I thought the players have done brilliantly,” Wellens continued.

“The first 25 minutes we were a little bit off it against a strong physical team and then after that we had moments in the game up until the hour mark.

“But every player, including our substitutes, can be proud of their performance.

“The goal from Smudge, we have come to expect it now. He does it every day in training and I think that’s nine goals for him now this season. He was a bit in and out of the game but every time he touches it, he brings real quality for us.”

Sutton manager Matt Gray was frustrated with the final outcome.

“I was very pleased with how the game was going up until the hour mark when they scored,” he said. “They are top of the league for a reason and arguably the best side in the division, but we came here and gave them a real match.

“They hit the bar from a free-kick, but apart from that I don’t really remember our goalkeeper having a shot to save, so for an hour we were excellent and things just didn’t quite go for us.

“Just a slip on the edge of the box and they had that bit of quality where their player cuts inside and sticks it in the top corner and we find ourselves a goal down.

“The own goal just took the life out of us and from that moment we found it really difficult to get back into the game for the last 10 minutes.

“I had watched videos of Orient ahead of the game and I don’t think they repeated what they have been doing to teams. We frustrated them but just lacked that bit of quality in the final third.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented