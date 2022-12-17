Slaven Bilic praises two-goal hero Joao Pedro as Watford see off Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Slaven Bilic praises two-goal hero Joao Pedro as Watford see off Huddersfield

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 6.19pm
Watford’s Jaoa Pedro scored a brace at Huddersfield (Will Matthews/PA)
Watford’s Jaoa Pedro scored a brace at Huddersfield (Will Matthews/PA)

Slaven Bilic praised two-goal hero Joao Pedro after Watford eased to a 2-0 win at bottom side Huddersfield to climb to third in the Championship table.

The problems for Mark Fotheringham’s Terriers are of a different kind as the defeat leaves them stuck at the bottom of the table, seven points from safety.

Bilic admitted of Pedro, who scored goals at either end of the second half: “He’s this kind of player, the way he’s improving on a weekly basis. The game-changers are always the ones who are deciding the game.

“Pedro, if you talk about him, it is sometimes scary when you know he is only 21. To play so consistently at that high a level, it is great for us.

“He is good in the air. When the keeper is hitting a long ball, he is winning those balls, he is doing well in the midfield.”

Bilic admitted Huddersfield caused his team problems in the first half.

He added: “I must give them credit for the first 25 minutes. We weren’t able to get the ball and keep the ball. After that, it was a performance with everything.

“The decisions were good but we were just missing the target. We should have put this game to bed earlier. But in the end winning 2-0, (we recorded) a fourth clean sheet in a row.”

Keinan Davis had seen strong appeals for a penalty turned down before Pedro wasted the best chance of the first half as he steered a low cross past the post.

He made no mistake nine minutes into the second period when he was set up by a strong run from Tom Dele-Bashiru and turned his defender both ways before beating Lee Nicholls from eight yards.

With four minutes remaining, Pedro wrapped up the points with a header from a Ken Sema corner.

Huddersfield rarely troubled Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and their best chances came from Sorba Thomas corners, Josh Ruffels and Michal Helik both failing to find the target with headers in the first half and Jack Rudoni heading at Bachmann in the second.

Fotheringham felt his players failed to handle the important moments, particularly in the second half.

He said: “We wanted to bring a better performance. I thought we started really aggressive – on the front foot.

“We never really handled the big moments in the game which was disappointing.

“As a young head coach I am very proud of my players (for their effort).

“In the next few weeks we are coming up against teams around us in the table and we have got to get something from those games.”

Fotheringham admitted he would not look to make signings in the January transfer window because of a lack of funds.

He added: “We have got to continue to work hard and we need to keep building on this good team spirit we have got.

“We looked at Watford and they didn’t really create much but it was more their class players who finished their chances.

“All I can do is put my arm around these players.

“The fans are coming here, it’s freezing cold, they get excited by the first-half performance then they get deflated. I understand the fans’ frustration.”

