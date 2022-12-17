It was clear as day – Mark Hudson unhappy with Gary Madine stamp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cardiff manager Mark Hudson accused the club’s former striker Gary Madine of a pre-meditated stamp in their 1-1 draw with Blackpool.

Madine, a £6million signing for the Bluebirds from Bolton in 2017 who never scored for the club in 28 appearances, clashed with defender Perry Ng in the 51st minute.

Referee Josh Smith showed only a yellow card and Madine went on to head a 67th-minute equaliser after Kion Etete had fired Cardiff into a first-half lead.

Afterwards, Hudson claimed Madine had warned of his intentions to Ng during the half-time interval.

“It’s pre-meditated, he (Madine) said it at half-time that he was going to go out and do Perry,” said Hudson.

“We warned the ref that he had said out loud he was going to go out and do that. They were aware of it, and it was clear as day. It was a stamp.

“There was a coming together between them in the first half and he (Madine) has gone out and done exactly what he said he was going to do.

“It is a leg-breaker. If his leg had been planted on the floor then it’s snapping his leg.

“I’ve watched it from four or five different angles, but you don’t need to see it from different angles. You could see it live.”

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton did not appear at the post-match press conference, but the club were made aware of Hudson’s views and asked for comment.

The incident was an unpleasant backdrop to an entertaining game that Cardiff should have won comfortably.

They squandered a series of chances to put themselves out of sight from their fellow strugglers, with former West Brom striker Callum Robinson and midfielders Ryan Wintle and Gavin Whyte all culpable.

Hudson was also aggrieved that Robinson was booked for diving in the 15th minute instead of being awarded a penalty after he went down under a challenge from Blackpool goalkeeper Danny Grimshaw.

“We should have had a penalty, Robbo gets booked for simulation which is baffling,” Hudson added.

“We could have taken the game away from them and been comfortable. We have to know the importance of putting the ball in the net with the chances we are creating.

“It’s about sticking together, everyone from top to bottom. We are competitive and must concentrate on being ruthless. There is definitely some disappointment in this.”