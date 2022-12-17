I saw some stuff I didn’t like: Russell Martin unhappy despite Swansea fightback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I saw some stuff I didn’t like: Russell Martin unhappy despite Swansea fightback

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 6.39pm
Russell Martin was critical of Swansea’s performance at Coventry (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Russell Martin was critical of Swansea's performance at Coventry (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Russell Martin had some harsh words for his Swansea side despite seeing them come from three goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw against Coventry at the CBS Arena.

Jonathan Panzo, Jamie Allen and Viktor Gyokeres had put the Sky Blues in the driving seat before a 16-minute turnaround from Joel Piroe, Jay Fulton and Liam Cullen saw Swansea snatch a point.

“I’m battling how to feel about it really,” said Swansea boss Martin.

“I thought for half an hour we were incredible, brilliant, so I’m really grateful and proud for the last half an hour. But I’m really hurt for the first 60 minutes.

“The energy in the top third of the pitch, the willingness to run, to sacrifice yourself, the reaction to losing the ball, all the stuff we’ve worked on the last couple of weeks was nowhere near acceptable.

“The lack of physical contact, lack of aggression in transition is why they came away with so many counter-attacks and Steven (Benda) came to the rescue.

“To then concede from a set-piece is, being honest, a disgrace. We’ve gone behind in too many games in the last seven and in a lot of those games conceded a set-piece.

“Today we end up with 17 shots each, it’s far too many. That’s mentality, they have all the detail in the world and the guy gets a free header and scores. That’s unacceptable.

“I saw some stuff in the first half I did not like one bit. Passes that they know how I feel about them, it’s not helping your team-mate, not hurting the opposition. I don’t know where it came from.”

Coventry had gone ahead when Panzo rose highest from a corner to head in his first goal in English football, before Allen curled home brilliantly two minutes after half-time.

Gyokeres looked to have put the hosts out of sight after 54 minutes, but Piroe sparked the comeback when he turned in Ryan Manning’s cross before Jay Fulton slammed home a rebound after a good save from Ben Wilson.

Substitute Cullen, who had been on for less than two minutes, then tapped in the equaliser for the visitors after Piroe’s header had come back off the inside of the post.

“We were really good for 68 minutes,” said Coventry boss Mark Robins. “We were 3-0 up and the game’s won.

“When you run your legs out you start to get a little bit tired and then it’s a case of ‘do you make changes to score more goals or do you try to shut up shop?’ But to shut up shop against them is difficult.

“We were 3-0 up and we started to go, ‘well this is easy’, and started to do things that were totally against what we normally do. It was a bit of naivety. There is some naivety in there because you have got three young players in the back line plus (Michael) Rosey and Jake Bidwell.

“To be 3-0 against them is outstanding but then to concede the three goals is like a real kick in the teeth. We kept throwing the ball out and trying to do things quickly as if we needed to score another one, and ultimately we just showed some naivety in terms of what we were doing.

“The game is cruel at times but you have got to keep possession of the ball and we didn’t do that. We went backwards, gave the ball away and turned it over too often.

“But there’s no getting away from it, we conceded three goals after the game should have been killed off. So it’s disappointing and there’s a lot of learning to come from it. But there’s a lot of young players and we were naive.”

