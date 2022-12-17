Neil Critchley praises QPR players after win at Preston in first game in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Neil Critchley praises QPR players after win at Preston in first game in charge

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 6.39pm
Neil Critchley praised his QPR players after a win at Preston in his first game in charge (Tim Markland/PA)
Neil Critchley praised his QPR players after a win at Preston in his first game in charge (Tim Markland/PA)

Neil Critchley hailed his QPR players’ rapid adaptation to their new front-foot philosophy after celebrating his return to Championship management with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Preston.

Jimmy Dunne’s second-half strike proved decisive at Deepdale as the visitors earned their first win since October.

Brad Potts went close to grabbing a late leveller for Ryan Lowe’s side – who stunned high-flying Blackburn 4-1 at Ewood Park last week – but they were brought back down to earth with a bump as QPR leapfrogged them into the play-off places.

Former Blackpool boss Critchley replaced Michael Beale in the Loftus Road hotseat after his high-profile departure to Rangers at the end of last month.

Critchley spent a brief spell as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa but says he’s loving life back in the EFL dugout as his newly-inherited side bid to rediscover their early-season form.

The 44-year-old said: “I could not have asked for more from the players, to be honest.

“They’ve given me everything all week. I can see that they’re a good honest group of players to work with and coming to a team in form, we’re out of form.

“I said to the players that we’re not coming here to take a point – we’re coming here to win.

“We’re not going to be on the back foot, we’re not going to be everyone behind the ball and see if we could nick the game on the break, we’re going to try and take the game to them and we did that.

“I thought first half we were very good, had the better of the play and the better of the chances. I actually said to the staff, when you’re on top you’ve got to try and score and we didn’t.

“Thankfully we did in the second half from a corner routine that we worked on yesterday.

“And then we’ve had to show a real different side to our game.”

Preston’s first half-chance came on 10 minutes when Ryan Ledson played an excellent long ball to Potts but his volley was mis-hit and went well wide.

Tim Iroegbunam twice went close for the visitors before Critchley’s side exposed Preston’s defence once again as Sam Field’s shot was diverted away for a corner.

Ben Whiteman came close for the hosts just before half-time but there was nothing to separate the sides after a cagey opening period.

The visitors took the lead after 58 minutes, however, when the unmarked Dunne nudged the ball home in off the crossbar on the end of a corner.

Preston could have equalised six minutes later when Ben Woodburn was denied by Seny Dieng before the hosts were then denied a possible penalty appeal after a potential handball from a Potts shot.

Iroegbunam should have doubled QPR’s lead but his effort was tipped over by Freddie Woodman in the Preston goal before Potts’ volley went just wide in the closing stages as the away side held on for a hard-fought win.

Lowe, whose team are now seventh and level on points with QPR, said: “It probably should have been 0-0 – they’ve had a couple of good chances to score and so did we.

“Ultimately, it’s a bit of frustration for us in terms of, if you can’t win it don’t lose it.

“Could we have done better? We’ll have a look at it, possibly.

“There’s loads of positives, we always take positives out of it.

“The fact of the matter is, when you don’t win you think about what you could do better more than the positives because I expect the positives to be good, I expect us to open teams up and get some good chances.

“I didn’t think we’ve done that enough but there was definitely certain positives. The positive thing was you see the players going right to the end to try and get a result out of it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented