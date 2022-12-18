Gareth Southgate decides to stay – the data behind his England reign so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Southgate decides to stay – the data behind his England reign so far

By Press Association
December 18 2022, 10.55am
Gareth Southgate will stay on as the England manager (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Gareth Southgate will stay on as the England manager (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Gareth Southgate will stay on as the England manager.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Southgate’s record with the national team.

Southgate’s record

England’s defeat to France denied Gareth Southgate a 50th win in charge
England’s defeat to France denied Gareth Southgate a 50th win in charge (Martin Rickett/PA)

Southgate has won 49 of his 81 games as England manager, with 18 draws and 14 defeats, while England have scored 174 goals and conceded 57.

Only two previous managers have reached a half-century in the win column – World Cup winner Sir Alf Ramsey (69) and England’s longest-serving manager Sir Walter Winterbottom (78).

Should Southgate’s side win their next game, against Italy in March in Euro 2024 qualifying, he would match the 82 games Winterbottom took to reach 50 wins – though Ramsey’s record of 79 games was safe the moment the United States secured a goalless draw in the World Cup group stage.

Southgate ranks fourth for games as England manager, with Winterbottom taking charge of 139, Ramsey 113 and Sir Bobby Robson 95. Sven-Goran Eriksson (67), Roy Hodgson (56) and Ron Greenwood (55) are the only other managers to reach a half-century of games.

Goals galore

Harry Kane celebrates his World Cup goal against France
Harry Kane has scored 48 of his 53 England goals under Southgate’s management (Martin Rickett/PA)

For all the criticism of Southgate as a supposedly defensive coach, England have scored three or more goals on 27 occasions under his stewardship – exactly a third of his games in charge.

While they have often faced a lesser standard of opposition in qualifying tournaments – they have beaten San Marino 10-0 and Montenegro 7-0 – those games also include a 4-0 win over Ukraine in the European Championship quarter-final and a 3-2 Nations League success against Spain.

A 4-0 win over Hungary has been made to look more impressive by the Magyars’ results since, including inflicting Southgate’s heaviest defeat by the same scoreline, while England’s Euro 2016 conquerors Iceland were also beaten 4-0 in 2020. Southgate’s side have twice scored six in a game at a World Cup, beating Panama 6-1 in 2018 and Iran 6-2 this time around.

Captain Harry Kane is the leading goalscorer in that time, with 48 of his record-equalling 53 England goals coming under Southgate, while Raheem Sterling has 18 and Marcus Rashford 14. In all, 37 different players have scored for Southgate excluding own goals.

At the other end, they have kept clean sheets in over half his games in charge, 45 out of 81, including in successive World Cup games against the United States, Wales and Senegal this winter.

Hungary aside, France and the Netherlands are the only teams to score three goals in beating Southgate’s side, who also drew 3-3 with Germany in September and beat Kosovo 5-3 in 2019.

Vintage year

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane, left, react after collecting their European Championship runners-up medals
Southgate and Harry Kane, left, had to settle for European Championship runners-up medals despite a superb 2021 (Mike Egerton/PA)

If 2022 was inconsistent and a major trophy once more eluded England, the previous year under Southgate was arguably their best outside of the World Cup-winning 1966 campaign.

England were officially unbeaten, with 15 wins and four draws, though one of those led to the penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the European Championship final.

They matched their best FIFA world ranking, third, and scored a record 52 goals in a calendar year, including the 10-0 win over San Marino – their first double-figure haul since 1964 and only their sixth ever.

They also kept 14 clean sheets and conceded only once in each of their other five games, Jordan Pickford responsible for eight of those shut-outs as he went 726 minutes without conceding a goal – another national record.

England trailed for only a combined 22 minutes all year, to Denmark and Hungary.

