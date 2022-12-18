Steve Borthwick to be named new England head coach on Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Borthwick to be named new England head coach on Monday

By Press Association
December 18 2022, 11.29am Updated: December 18 2022, 12.23pm
Steve Borthwick will be unveiled as England’s new head coach on Monday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Steve Borthwick will be unveiled as England's new head coach on Monday (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Steve Borthwick will be confirmed as England’s new head coach on Monday, the PA news agency understands.

Borthwick has been recruited from Leicester where he has acted as director of rugby since 2020, steering the club to last season’s Gallagher Premiership title victory.

The deal that takes the 43-year-old Cumbrian to Twickenham was finalised on Sunday morning and he will be officially announced as Eddie Jones’ successor 24 hours later.

Steve Borthwick (left) replaces Eddie Jones (right) as England head coach
Steve Borthwick (left) replaces Eddie Jones (right) as England head coach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jones was sacked almost two weeks ago after presiding over England’s worst year of results since 2008, managing only five wins from 12 games.

Warren Gatland, Ronan O’Gara and Scott Robertson were among the names touted to replace Jones, but Borthwick has been the Rugby Football Union’s overwhelming preference to take over.

Before transforming Leicester from a fallen giant of English club rugby into Premiership champions, the former Saracens captain spent eight years as an international assistant coach – all under Jones.

Upon hanging up his boots, he launched his coaching career with Japan in 2012 and then joined his tracksuit mentor when he was appointed England boss in the aftermath of the disastrous 2015 World Cup.

Borthwick’s role was overseeing the forwards, with the line-out his main area of expertise, but he also performed the key role of coaching coordinator and was seen as the glue behind the scenes.

Steve Borthwick
Steve Borthwick has transformed the fortunes of Leicester (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Since his departure, England have struggled for consistency as the churn of backroom staff accelerated in the face of Jones’ demanding managerial style.

When Borthwick took over Leicester were reeling from their 11th-place finish in the 2019-20 season and were only spared relegation by Saracens’ salary cap scandal, which resulted in the London club dropping out of the Premiership instead.

The ship was steadied by finishing sixth a campaign later and despite operating under the salary cap limit, he went on to mastermind Leicester’s first league title since 2013.

Now in charge of England, he must lift another team out of he doldrums – although this time he has the World Cup looming on the horizon.

Only five competitive fixtures in the form of the Six Nations await before the global showpiece in France next autumn, with four warm-up matches providing additional preparation time.

England endured a disappointing autumn campaign
England endured a disappointing autumn campaign (Ben Whitley/PA).

England’s form has seen them drop out of the group of main contenders to lift the Webb Ellis Cup, which features France, South Africa, Ireland and New Zealand.

A clearer picture over the make-up of Borthwick’s management team is expected to emerge on Monday when he appears at a press conference at Twickenham

While logistics for the World Cup are a pressing issue facing the new head coach, he must also sort out a number of other problem areas including a lack of identity, a toothless attack and lack of tactical direction.

But given his success in overhauling Leicester, he will be confident he can shape England into a force in time for France 2023.

