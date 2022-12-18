5 things we learned from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 things we learned from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action

By Press Association
December 18 2022, 12.11pm
Celtic players celebrate after Callum McGregor’s late winner (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic players celebrate after Callum McGregor’s late winner (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic restored their nine-point cinch Premiership lead in a weekend of action that was affected by the cold weather.

The champions beat Aberdeen to maintain their advantage in the title race after Rangers had overcome Hibernian on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Hearts and St Johnstone secured victories which consolidated their positions in the top six.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Celtic even better with Callum McGregor

The champions won all six league games without their injured captain, but manager Ange Postecoglou declared there was no doubt the midfielder improved them after he made the difference at Pittodrie on his comeback.

McGregor arrowed an angled drive home from 20 yards in the 87th minute to seal a 1-0 win but he contributed so much more.

The 29-year-old delivered 170 accurate passes, 53 more than the entire Dons team, and set the tempo for the game, according to his manager.

Jim Goodwin faces criticism and a dilemma

Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin came under fire for his tactics (Steve Welsh/PA)

The Aberdeen manager decided to adopt ultra-cautious tactics against the champions after being stung by a 4-1 defeat at Ibrox earlier in the season having vowed to attack Rangers.

Goodwin would have deflected much of the flak with a point but the timing of Celtic’s opener exacerbated the fallout as there was little time for him to change tactics.

The Dons boss now has to decide how to get a result against Rangers on Tuesday while also appeasing the fans’ demands for more ambitious football.

Lawrence Shankland firing for Hearts

The former Dundee United striker hit a double in a 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock to make it eight goals in as many games in all competitions.

The Scotland international is now the joint top goalscorer in the Premiership with 11 along with Rangers striker Antonio Colak and Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen.

Hearts moved a point off third spot and look set to go from strength to strength with their injury problems easing and their European duties over.

St Johnstone the form team after Celtic

The Perth side came from behind to beat 10-man Ross County 2-1 thanks to substitute Ali Crawford’s quickfire double.

Callum Davidson’s men moved up to fifth and are unbeaten in six league matches from which they have taken 14 points.

Saints face a major challenge in maintaining that form when they travel to Celtic Park on Christmas Eve, although they came within seconds of taking a point off the champions in their most recent meeting.

Fir Park faces a major clean-up operation

Motherwell’s home game against St Mirren was one of two Premiership games called off with Livingston’s game against Dundee United falling foul of a frozen pitch.

The Fir Park surface was perfectly playable but a number of frozen and burst pipes around the stadium meant there was no chance the club could accommodate any supporters.

Chief executive Alan Burrows revealed some of the flooding damage on social media and Motherwell now face a challenge to solve the problems before they are scheduled to host Kilmarnock on Friday.

