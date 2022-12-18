Harry Brook ton helps England take 50-run lead in final Test against Pakistan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Brook hit a brilliant century as England recovered from the loss of early wickets to take a 50-run lead against Pakistan on the second day of the third Test in Karachi.

England resumed after lunch on 140 for four, but a stand of 117 for the sixth wicket between Brook and Ben Foakes changed the momentum, before they were bowled out for 354.

Brook has made a fine start in the Test arena after receiving his first cap in the summer of 2022 – but has taken it to another level in Pakistan, threatening numerous records in the process.

Gilbert Jessop’s 120-year-old record for the fastest-ever century was briefly under threat at Rawalpindi, and here he surpassed David Gower’s total of 449 for the most runs scored by an Englishman in Pakistan set in the 1983-84 series.

There was one moment of contention during Brook’s 111, when he left his captain Ben Stokes stranded going for an achievable third run with Stokes run out for 26.

Stokes’ wicket left England 145 for five, but the arrival of Foakes calmed the tourists’ nerves and run rate.

Ben Foakes gave Harry Brook crucial support (PA)

The wicketkeeper, who was brought back into the side for the final Test of the series, played a composed, more traditional Test innings of 64 from 121 balls.

Foakes was not well enough to take the field ahead of the first Test at Rawalpindi, and England stuck with Ollie Pope taking the gloves for the second Test at Multan which clinched the series victory.

Having been handed a reprieve on nine, when he was given out but successfully overturned the on-field decision, Foakes went on to bring up his half century from 100 balls.

Mark Wood added vital runs down the order (PA)

There were useful batting contributions from the England bowlers, with Mark Wood scoring 35 from 41 deliveries and Ollie Robinson a quick-fire 29 from 20 balls including five boundaries.

Rehan Ahmed got off the mark first ball in his maiden Test innings with a confident flick down leg, but was caught third ball by Saud Shakeel at midwicket for just one run.

Earlier in the day, Pope had scored a half century from 63 balls including four boundaries.

Joe Root was out first ball, with Nauman Ali picking up two quick wickets of Ben Duckett and the former England captain.

Both Abrar Ahmed and Nauman finished with four wickets each, with just the one wicket for debutant Mohammad Wasim.