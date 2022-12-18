Gary Neville: Gareth Southgate staying on gives FA time to plan for successor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Neville: Gareth Southgate staying on gives FA time to plan for successor

By Press Association
December 18 2022, 1.57pm
Gareth Southgate's decision to stay on as England manager helps the Football Association's succession plan, according to Gary Neville
Gareth Southgate’s decision to stay on as England manager helps the Football Association’s succession plan, according to Gary Neville (Adam Davy/PA)

Former England defender Gary Neville believes Gareth Southgate’s decision to continue as manager gives the Football Association plenty of breathing space to plan for his successor.

The 52-year-old national team boss will stay on until the end of his contract in 2024 having taken time to consider whether it was right for him to continue after a World Cup quarter-final exit.

But the FA had no desire to dispense with his services and with no obvious natural successor Southgate staying represents the best outcome for all concerned.

“It puts it to bed and allows everyone to focus on the next 18 months. It means a succession plan can be put in place,” Neville told Sky Sports News.

“Gareth has made us feel good about playing for England again. Getting our players and game respected around the world.

“We are in a good place. I think this idea we have to bring in a hard-nosed, killer winner and all of sudden we will be OK – I don’t buy into it.

“Don’t be fooled by the facade he is just a nice guy because he is polite when he speaks to people.

“The real problem is there isn’t a massive pool (to choose from).

“In 18 months’ time you could say (Steve) Cooper, (Eddie) Howe, (Graham) Potter, (Frank) Lampard, (Steven) Gerrard – four or five names who are English coaches – and then put some international coaches in there as well but you don’t know where they will be.

“Gone are the days when England could buy a manager out of their contract at a club.

“The England job unfortunately isn’t a precious as some of the top premier league clubs.”

