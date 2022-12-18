West Ham sign Sao Paulo defender Luizao By Press Association December 18 2022, 2.44pm West Ham have signed Sao Paulo defender Luizao (KIeran Cleeves/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up West Ham have signed 20-year-old Sao Paulo defender Luizao. The centre-back, who only made his senior debut in May, will join on January 1 subject to international clearance after agreeing a contract until the summer of 2026. Luizao, who now has 20 senior appearances and helped Sao Paulo reach the final of the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Do Brasil semi-finals, will initially start in Mark Robson’s under-21 squad. “Everyone at West Ham United would like to welcome Luizao to the club and wish him every success in his career in claret and blue,” read a West Ham statement. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he… Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at… 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril Editor's Picks ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44 YEARS to bolster survival hopes KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed dead TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ‘Desperately tragic’: Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 3 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 4 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 5 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 6 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 7 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 8 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 9 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 10 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing