England win fourth T20 as Sophie Ecclestone spins into record books

England took their T20 success on tour in the West Indies to four from four on Sunday, winning the second-last game by 49 runs as spinner Sophie Ecclestone claimed a new women’s cricket record.

The 23-year-old has taken 56 international wickets this year, the most any woman has ever taken in a calendar year.

The tourists won the toss and chose to bat, finishing with 131 runs while the hosts were dismissed for just 82 in reply.

Record-breaker 🏅 @Sophecc19 has now taken 56 international wickets this year, the most any woman has ever taken in a calendar year! 👏 The best in the world 🌎 🌴 #WIvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/60PrFqlB3I — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 19, 2022

Ecclestone claimed two wickets off her three overs, while Charlie Dean was named Player of the Match for her efforts in taking two wickets on top of scoring 20 runs.

England claimed the series victory to go with their ODI sweep after defeating the West Indies by 17 runs in the third game on Saturday at Kensington Oval.

The final match of the series will be played at the same ground on Wednesday.

Ecclestone gave a ringing endorsement to new head coach Jon Lewis, who was only appointed a matter of days before the squad set off for the Caribbean.

Jon Lewis has enjoyed a successful start to his regime (Mike Egerton/PA)

He had been working as a fast bowling specialist in the men’s set-up before throwing his hat into the ring as Lisa Keightley’s replacement and has urged the team to embrace a brave, attacking style that has already yielded dividends.

“I’m really loving this tour, the new head coach coming in has really changed things up a bit and it’s been great to have everyone back together,” said Ecclestone.

“Jon has been great for us, I think we needed someone to come in and freshen things up; to be in a position to go out and be positive and give everything to the team and not have any worries if it goes wrong and to leave it all out on the pitch.”