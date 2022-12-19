England win fourth T20 as Sophie Ecclestone spins into record books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England win fourth T20 as Sophie Ecclestone spins into record books

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 3.09am Updated: December 19 2022, 9.39am
England win fourth T20 as Sophie Ecclestone claims record number of wickets (Steven Paston/PA)
England win fourth T20 as Sophie Ecclestone claims record number of wickets (Steven Paston/PA)

England took their T20 success on tour in the West Indies to four from four on Sunday, winning the second-last game by 49 runs as spinner Sophie Ecclestone claimed a new women’s cricket record.

The 23-year-old has taken 56 international wickets this year, the most any woman has ever taken in a calendar year.

The tourists won the toss and chose to bat, finishing with 131 runs while the hosts were dismissed for just 82 in reply.

Ecclestone claimed two wickets off her three overs, while Charlie Dean was named Player of the Match for her efforts in taking two wickets on top of scoring 20 runs.

England claimed the series victory to go with their ODI sweep after defeating the West Indies by 17 runs in the third game on Saturday at Kensington Oval.

The final match of the series will be played at the same ground on Wednesday.

Ecclestone gave a ringing endorsement to new head coach Jon Lewis, who was only appointed a matter of days before the squad set off for the Caribbean.

Jon Lewis has enjoyed a successful start to his regime.
Jon Lewis has enjoyed a successful start to his regime (Mike Egerton/PA)

He had been working as a fast bowling specialist in the men’s set-up before throwing his hat into the ring as Lisa Keightley’s replacement and has urged the team to embrace a brave, attacking style that has already yielded dividends.

“I’m really loving this tour, the new head coach coming in has really changed things up a bit and it’s been great to have everyone back together,” said Ecclestone.

“Jon has been great for us, I think we needed someone to come in and freshen things up; to be in a position to go out and be positive and give everything to the team and not have any worries if it goes wrong and to leave it all out on the pitch.”

