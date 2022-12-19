The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 5.01am
Argentina captain Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy after a penalty shoot-out victory over France (Martin Rickett/PA)
Argentina captain Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy after a penalty shoot-out victory over France (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lionel Messi got the better of hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe in the battle of football’s superstars as Argentina beat France on penalties to lift the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

A day after Mislav Orsic had secured third place for Croatia, Messi scored twice before lifting the trophy which completed a full set of honours for him.

On the domestic front, Celtic left it late to cement their place at the top of the cinch Premiership with victory at Aberdeen, while British and Irish sides continued their Heineken Champions Cup campaigns.

In cricket, Harry Brook’s hugely impressive form in Pakistan reached new heights with a third century, while Australia completed a first Test victory over South Africa in Brisbane inside two days.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup as he prepares to lift it aloft
Argentina skipper Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup as he prepares to lift it aloft (Mike Egerton/PA)
France’s Kylian Mbappe stares disconsolately at the World Cup trophy after finishing on the losing side despite scoring a hat-trick
France’s Kylian Mbappe stares disconsolately at the World Cup trophy after finishing on the losing side despite scoring a hat-trick (Martin Rickett/PA)
Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel scores the winning penalty in the shoot-out
Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel scores the winning penalty in the shoot-out (Mike Egerton/PA)
Croatia's Luka Modric (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after beating Morocco to finish third
Croatia’s Luka Modric (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after beating Morocco to finish third (Adam Davy/PA)
Celtic’s Callum McGregor celebrates his 87th-minute winner at Aberdeen
Celtic’s Callum McGregor celebrates his 87th-minute winner at Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
England’s Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of third Test against Pakistan in Karachi
England’s Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the third Test against Pakistan in Karachi (Fareed Khan/AP/PA)
England’s Ben Foakes, (centre back) appeals unsuccessfully for LBW against Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique
England’s Ben Foakes, (centre back) appeals unsuccessfully for LBW against Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (Fareed Khan/AP/PA)
Australia’s Pat Cummins (second left), celebrates with his team-mates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Anrich Nortje on day two of the first Test in Brisbane
Australia’s Pat Cummins (second left), celebrates with his team-mates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Anrich Nortje on day two of the first Test in Brisbane (Tertius Pickard/AP/PA)
Edinburgh’s Glen Young (centre left) wins a line-out in front of Castres’ Theo Hannoyer in the Heineken Champions Cup match at the DAM Health Stadium
Edinburgh’s Glen Young (centre left) wins a line-out in front of Castres’ Theo Hannoyer in the Heineken Champions Cup match at the DAM Health Stadium (Robert Perry/PA)
Ulster’s Tom Stewart (centre, red cap) is tackled during the Heineken Champions Cup match against La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium
Ulster’s Tom Stewart (centre, red cap) is tackled during the Heineken Champions Cup match against La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium (Brian Lawless/PA)
Stefanos Tsitsipas holds his trophy after beating Andrey Rublev in the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi
Stefanos Tsitsipas holds his trophy after beating Andrey Rublev in the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi (Kamran Jebreili/AP/PA)
Annika Sorenstam, (right) talks to her son Will McGee (left) on the first tee during the pro-am at the PNC Championship in Orlando
Annika Sorenstam, (right) talks to her son Will McGee (left) on the first tee during the pro-am at the PNC Championship in Orlando (Kevin Kolczynski/AP/PA)
Lisa Ashton (right) congratulates Ryan Meikle on his victory during day three of the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace
Lisa Ashton (right) congratulates Ryan Meikle on his victory during day three of the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace (John Walton/PA)

