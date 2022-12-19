Hugo Lloris hopes new Kylian Mbappe-led generation can keep France flying high

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

France captain Hugo Lloris believes Sunday’s gut-wrenching World Cup final defeat to Argentina was a passing of the torch for French football.

The reigning champions lost 4-2 on penalties having drawn a thrilling final 3-3 at Lusail Stadium, where Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick had twice brought them back into the contest.

The forward hit a 97-second brace to cancel out Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria goals to take the final into extra time, where Mbappe struck a second penalty of the night to draw France level after Messi had scored again.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final to finish as the tournament’s top scorer (Martin Rickett/PA)

They ultimately slipped to defeat as Kingsley Coman’s spot-kick was saved and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide.

However, with Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann the only outfield players in Didier Deschamps’ squad over the age of 30, Lloris feels the experience in Qatar can help a young group in the coming years.

“I believe that this tournament can be used for the future of the France team,” he said.

Antoine Griezmann (left) and Olivier Giroud (centre) are two of France’s elder statesmen (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It was a bit of a handover between a generation arriving in the last phase of their career and a new generation led by Kylian.

“He showed strong leadership in this tournament and even more so in this final. We must keep this France team at the top.”

Lloris, 35, had lifted the World Cup four years ago in Russia but could not help Les Bleus retain their crown in Qatar.

The Tottenham goalkeeper put the defeat down to a slow start for a team who had been struggling with illness in the camp in the days prior to the final.

“The regret we can have is this first half,” he said.

“We were beaten in all aspects of the game. Despite that, in the second half, we came back with other intentions.

Captains and contrasting emotions 🇦🇷🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/hcSv6bYKhC — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 19, 2022

“We did it, also thanks to the talent of Kylian Mbappe – who knew how to carry the team through an important moment.

“I think we were a bit too passive in the first half and it made a lot of damage

“We (had to) run after the score, we came back into the game twice. We found the spirit, we found the energy to come back but it was not enough – penalties, it’s always painful, but it’s football.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi led his side to World Cup glory (Martin Rickett/PA)

“There were a lot of great players in both sides. But it’s true that Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappe are very special and I think they were top (in final), they were top for their team and when you are on the wrong side, it’s always difficult to find the words, it is always painful.

“I think we gave our best from the start until the end of this tournament. We gave our best. We never give up. Even in this final after 2-0 down, we didn’t give up and we can be proud of that.”