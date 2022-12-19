Rehan Ahmed turns momentum England’s way with three-wicket spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rehan Ahmed turns momentum England’s way with three-wicket spell

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 10.25am
Rehan Ahmed, centre, celebrates a wicket with his England team-mates (Fareed Khan/PA)
Rehan Ahmed, centre, celebrates a wicket with his England team-mates (Fareed Khan/PA)

England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed claimed three wickets before tea to halt Pakistan’s momentum on day three of the third Test on Karachi.

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel had forced the tourists to toil in the field after lunch, with a 110-run partnership taking them to 164 for three.

But the introduction of 18-year-old Ahmed changed the mood, with his three-wicket burst helping reduce Pakistan to 177 for six at tea – a lead of 128 runs.

Rehan Ahmed, centre, is congratulated by team-mates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel
Rehan Ahmed, centre, is congratulated by team-mates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel (Fareed Khan/AP)

He broke Pakistan’s fourth-wicket stand when he dismissed Babar, who had just brought up his half century.

The Pakistan captain was trying to punish a loose short delivery but ended up smashing the ball straight at Ollie Pope at midwicket.

Mohammad Rizwan, who had just survived being dropped by Zak Crawley for seven, was caught behind to give Ahmed his second scalp.

Saud Shakeel then departed for 53, sweeping to Jack Leach at square leg to give Ahmed his fifth wicket of the match.

In the morning session, it was Leach who made the inroads for the tourists, taking three wickets in six balls.

Jack Leach took three wickets in the morning session
Jack Leach took three wickets in the morning session (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Pakistan looked to move the scoring on quickly at the start of the day, with a four off the first ball and 12 from the opening over, but were soon forced to go more defensive after Leach struck.

His first wicket was Shan Masood, who was bowled by the spinner attempting to reverse sweep a delivery and was out for 24.

The wicket brought Azhar Ali to the crease for his final innings in Test cricket.

The 37-year-old’s appearance was short-lived as he was bowled by Leach for a four-ball duck and left the field to a guard of honour.

Leach soon added another to his tally, trapping Abdullah Shafique lbw for 26.

Leach’s three wickets came without a run being scored and saw him overtake South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada as 2022’s leading Test wicket-taker.

