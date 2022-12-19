Doddie Weir’s wife thankful for ‘overwhelming’ support at memorial service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Doddie Weir’s wife thankful for ‘overwhelming’ support at memorial service

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 2.01pm Updated: December 19 2022, 3.25pm
Doddie Weir’s wife expressed gratitude for support at his memorial service (David Davies/PA)
Doddie Weir's wife expressed gratitude for support at his memorial service (David Davies/PA)

Doddie Weir’s wife has expressed her gratitude for the “overwhelming” support her family has received ahead of the former Scotland international and charity fundraiser’s memorial service.

Hundreds of people from the world of rugby union and beyond have gathered at Melrose Parish Church, which overlooks the Borders town’s rugby club, where Weir won three Scottish titles in the early 1990s.

Weir died aged 52 last month following a six-year battle with motor neurone disease.

In a statement, Kathy Weir said: “We would like to thank everyone who has been so incredibly supportive over the last two weeks.

Doddie Weir Memorial Service – Melrose Parish Church and Melrose RFC
Doddie Weir’s sons Ben Weir (left) and Hamish Weir at the Memorial Service (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“As a family, we have been overwhelmed by the many messages we have received from all over the world. They have brought great comfort to me and the boys.

“We really appreciate people taking the time to share their own memories of Doddie and let us know we are in their thoughts.

“The Memorial Service will give those attending a chance to pay their respects and come together in Doddie’s name.

“We understand not everyone will be able to make it, particularly given the time of year, but we know you’re all thinking of us.”

Doddie Weir Memorial Service
Attendees were encouraged to wear tartan (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The eulogy was delivered by Weir’s former Melrose and Scotland team-mate Carl Hogg, who paid tribute to his close friend’s selfless determination to raise money and awareness to advance the cause of battling MND.

Hogg said: “Doddie had an amazing life, it was action-packed, full of fun, lots of adventure and lots of love.

“It’s been very emotional reading all the tributes and his campaigning for MND. Yet that’s only six years of an incredible life. As well all know, motor neurone disease didn’t define Doddie. It was just the last chapter and challenge he faced.

“He never questioned why but instead felt the responsibility to make a difference. He considered himself fortunate to have the love and support of his family friends. He used to say: ‘What about Mrs Smith in the tenement flat who isn’t as lucky as me?’”

John Jeffrey, left
John Jeffrey (left) at Melrose Parish Church (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Scotland captain Rob Wainwright spoke of about his time in the national team with Weir while another international colleague, John Jeffrey, talked about his campaigning and fundraising.

A poem was read by Weir’s three sons, Hamish, Angus and Ben. It was entitled Requiem for Doddie (The Mad Giraffe) and written by Timmy Douglas.

Former Scotland players including Rob Wainwright, Gavin Hastings, Kenny Logan and Kelly Brown were among those arriving ahead of the 1pm service.

Doddie Weir Memorial Service – Melrose Parish Church and Melrose RFC
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend was among those in attendance at the Memorial Service (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and predecessors including Sir Ian McGeechan and Frank Hadden were also present.

Former England internationals Bill Beaumont, Martin Johnson and Rob Andrew also attended.

Logan’s wife, TV presenter Gabby Logan also arrived early.

Doddie Weir Memorial Service
Sir Chris Hoy also paid his respects (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Multiple Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Sir Chris Hoy was also present.

Weir, who played for Newcastle and Borders Reivers after turning professional, helped raise more than £8million for research into MND through his charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Attendees were asked to wear Tartan in tribute to the 6ft 6in former farmer, who helped design his own pattern for his charity.

An array of colours were on show with mourners wearing the likes of Tartan scarves, shawls, trousers, kilts and suits.

