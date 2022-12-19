Rehan Ahmed hails ‘dream come true’ after record-breaking debut five-wicket haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rehan Ahmed hails ‘dream come true’ after record-breaking debut five-wicket haul

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 2.27pm Updated: December 19 2022, 2.45pm
Rehan Ahmed, centre, was in dreamland after his record-breaking debut (Fareed Khan/AP)
Rehan Ahmed, centre, was in dreamland after his record-breaking debut (Fareed Khan/AP)

Rehan Ahmed hailed his record-breaking five-wicket haul on debut a “dream come true” as England moved to within 55 runs of a first-ever series whitewash victory in Pakistan.

Having already made headlines with his two wickets in the first innings, the 18-year-old leg-spinner became the youngest player in the history of men’s Test cricket to take a five-fer on debut.

Ahmed finished Pakistan’s second innings with figures of five for 48, with his first scalp being a vital one as he dismissed home captain Babar Azam to end a 110-run stand with Saud Shakeel that had threatened to give the hosts a lifeline in Karachi.

Babar’s wicket sparked a collapse that saw Pakistan slump from 164 for three to 216 all out either side of tea on day three. That left England needing 167 for a 3-0 series win, and Ben Stokes’ men raced their way to 112 for two by stumps.

Ahmed had said that making his debut was the best day of his life after being handed his Test cap on Saturday, but the teenager has now had to reconsider that assessment.

“Probably the best day of my life again. To get a five-fer on my debut is a dream come true, so yeah, it’s great,” he told BBC’s Test Match Special.

Pakistan England Cricket
Ben Stokes, left, and Ben Duckett finished the day unbeaten for England (Fareed Khan/AP)

He added: “Obviously I was thinking about it (five-wicket haul), I’d be lying if I said I didn’t, but at the same time I just tried to forget it more, because the more that you chase a wicket, it won’t happen.

“So it was nice to get a leg-spinning wicket as well.”

Not only did Ahmed write his name into the history books as the youngest men’s Test debutant to claim five wickets in an innings, he also easily surpassed the record for the youngest Englishman to take five in an innings.

Ahmed is more than two years younger than the previous England record-holder Bill Voce, who was aged 20 years and 177 days when he achieved the same feat in 1930.

It was the wicket of Babar that  turned the momentum back towards England, but Ahmed was prouder of the ball that saw Mohammad Rizwan caught behind.

“I mean I bowled better balls to not get wickets, so just to bowl Babar Azam out is a dream come true, he’s a very very good player,” he said.

“I liked Rizwan’s wicket because I’ve been working on my leg-spin quite hard for the last two months with Jeetan (Patel, England spin coach), so to get one to get it to spin a little bit the other side, it was great.”

England’s chase started in breathtaking fashion as the required total was rapidly reduced to 80 before Zak Crawley’s dismissal for a run-a-ball 41 saw Ahmed surprisingly come in at number three.

However, he made only 10 from seven deliveries before being bowled by Abrar Ahmed, and looked furious with himself, hitting the bat on his way off the field.

Pakistan England Cricket
Rehan Ahmed had a brief cameo with the bat following his bowling exploits (Fareed Khan/AP)

“Stokesy just said ‘get your pads on’ and I was like ‘perfect, it’ll be a great day’,” Ahmed said.

“Just ‘try and finish it tonight’ (was the message from the captain) so that was the plan. I think we would have as well if we had the last seven overs of the day.”

England need 55 more runs to seal victory with Ben Duckett, who made 50 off just 38 balls, and captain Stokes (10) the not-out batters.

