Michael Beale: No disrespect intended in referring to Celtic as ‘other team’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Beale: No disrespect intended in referring to Celtic as ‘other team’

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 3.29pm
Rangers manager Michael Beale clears up ‘other team’ comment (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale clears up ‘other team’ comment (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers boss Michael Beale insists he meant no disrespect after previously referring to Celtic as the “other team.”

The former Gers assistant coach, who returned to Ibrox last month to take over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, was speaking at the pre-match media conference for the cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Tuesday night when he brought up the subject which had clearly irked him.

“The other day I used the term ‘other team’,” said the former QPR boss, who welcomed centre-backs Connor Goldson and Leon King back into the squad while revealing veteran midfielder Steven Davis will go for a scan after “a landing in training.”

“I am new back in to the country. I didn’t get where I am by being disrespectful to anybody.

“I was asked a question about being nine points behind (Celtic) and I said we have to win and the other team has to lose some. That wasn’t in any way disrespectful.

“I have no issue with naming the other teams, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, whoever it is. No way am I ever going to be disrespectful.

“Between now and the end of the season, we have to win every game, including three Old Firm games, and pick up the goal difference, to get in front. We know it is a tough ask.

“But that comment, I don’t like that. It’s not who I am. It was a very innocent comment that was taken too far.

“What Ange Postecoglou has done in his time is very impressive, it is important we get back on the journey that I had with Steven (Gerrard) and we become impressive again as well.”

Experienced centre-back Goldson suffered a thigh tear against Liverpool in mid-October and, with King missing through illness and Ben Davies fit only for the bench, Beale had to start with midfielders John Lundstram and James Sands in the centre of defence in the 3-2 win over Hibernian last Thursday.

King has overcome his illness but striker Antonio Colak remains out with a knock.

“He (Goldson) is a strong voice as well,” said Beale, who won the club’s 55th title as assistant coach to Gerrard in 2021, before the pair subsequently moved to Aston Villa.

“I think we have seen that in the season where there were no fans in the stadium, all you could hear was Connor moaning but that is actually a good thing because he gives some personality to the team.

“Teams are generally quiet. He has probably played 99 per cent of the last 250 or 260 games, so, when you have a player so consistent in terms of selection and you lose him for four or five games, it does rock the squad. Especially when the other centre-half changes so much.

“So, we are delighted to have him back in the squad. Whether him and Ben are able to go full tilt for 90 minutes we will have to see.

“We have to recover the injuries. In my three and a half years here previously, we never had a situation like this.

“Last week, we probably had an 11 unavailable, as strong as the 11 we had on the pitch.

“Last Thursday, we had five senior centre-backs missing, and two senior left-backs missing, so I was delighted (with the result).

“That team (who won the league) was able to keep clean sheets consistently. This team needs to have that as well.

“It needs to learn how to grind it out and win ugly at times. It is important we improve defensively. I am happy to say I will have centre-backs in the team tomorrow.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented