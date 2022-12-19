How Tigers boss earned England stripes – Steve Borthwick’s record with Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

How Tigers boss earned England stripes – Steve Borthwick’s record with Leicester

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 3.59pm
Steve Borthwick won a league title and reached a European final with Leicester (Ashley Western/PA)
Steve Borthwick won a league title and reached a European final with Leicester (Ashley Western/PA)

Steve Borthwick will look to build on a strong winning record with Leicester as he takes the reins as England head coach.

Eddie Jones’ successor took his former club to last season’s Premiership title as well as to a European final where they suffered a narrow defeat to Montpellier.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his record with the Tigers.

Premiership

Leicester celebrate last season's Gallagher Premiership title
Leicester celebrate last season’s Gallagher Premiership title (Tim Goode/PA)

Borthwick took charge ahead of the 2020-21 season, leaving his role as England forwards coach under Jones.

That campaign was inconsistent, with 11 wins and 11 losses, but the following year saw the Tigers restored to the dominant force of years past.

They won 20 of their 24 games to top the table by seven points from Saracens before going on to beat them in the grand final. Borthwick’s side amassed a regular-season points difference of +274, recorded a four-try bonus point on 11 separate occasions and even claimed a losing bonus point in three of their four defeats.

This season brought a return to the mixed record of his debut campaign with four wins and four losses – while his final game in charge brought a first draw of his reign against Bristol.

Overall Borthwick’s side won 37 league games and lost 19, in addition to that one tie, and scored 1,481 points including 173 tries compared to 1,208 points and 149 tries conceded.

Other competitions

Leicester give Montpellier a guard of honour after their European Challenge Cup final loss to the French side in 2021
Leicester give Montpellier a guard of honour after their European Challenge Cup final loss to the French side in 2021 (David Davies/PA)

Leicester’s last piece of European silverware came in 2002 and Borthwick came as close as any coach to ending that drought, in the Challenge Cup in his debut season.

They went all the way to the final and led Montpellier 17-10 at Twickenham, only for Benoit Paillaugue’s penalty and Johan Goosen’s try to earn the French side a tense 18-17 win.

Last season saw them reach the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final, losing to four-time winners Leinster, and the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals where they were hammered 59-20 by London Irish.

Two Champions Cup wins along with two wins and two losses in the domestic cup this season leave Borthwick with an overall record of 56 wins, 24 defeats and one draw in charge of the Tigers. His side have outscored their combined opponents by 2,212 points to 1,714 and 268 tries to 211.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented