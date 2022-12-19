Gary O’Neil: Bill Foley takeover is a really exciting time for Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary O’Neil: Bill Foley takeover is a really exciting time for Bournemouth

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 5.09pm
Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil is excited about the club’s prospects following a takeover by American Bill Foley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil is relishing a new era for the club following the takeover by American businessman Bill Foley.

Black Knight Football Club, of which Foley is the managing general partner, purchased a controlling share in the club after previous owner Maxim Demin opted to sell his 100 per cent stake.

Foley, who also owns NHL side the Vegas Golden Knights, will assume the role of chairman and attend the Cherries’ next home match, against Crystal Palace on December 31.

Before then the Cherries face Newcastle in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and a Premier League trip to Chelsea on December 27, with Tuesday’s game the first since O’Neil was appointed permanent manager following a spell in temporary charge after Scott Parker’s sacking.

“It’s exciting for everybody, a really exciting time for the club,” O’Neil told a pre-match press conference.

“Bill is committed and ambitious, wants to push the club forward on and off the pitch. There’s lots of work to be done of course, it doesn’t happen overnight, but a real good time to be around Bournemouth, for the staff, players and fans.

“It’s my first experience as a permanent manager so I’m sure there will be questions around your future constantly, but I’ve just come off the back of a spell where I was working week to week and there was absolutely no certainty, so it’s a slightly different situation.

“But the pressure won’t change. I feel big pressure to put results on the board for the club and make sure we push towards our goal, which is to stay in the league and give a real good chance for all the off-field stuff and the development to happen smoothly while we’re a Premier League club.”

O’Neil has defender Lloyd Kelly available again following injury for the trip to St James’ Park, but will make a late decision on his squad after a virus spread through the players in the last 10 days.

Kelly has not played since the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest in early September after sustaining an injury in training shortly after the game.

“Lloyd is back in full training now and we’re delighted with that, so he is available,” O’Neil added.

“He has done really well to get back so quickly and he’s been training well. It doesn’t look like he’s been away, but he obviously does need game time.

“David Brooks and Neto are also back on grass, but they are not in full training. Hopefully that shouldn’t be too long.

“Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore both came back from the World Cup fine too, so that was a pleasing aspect.”

