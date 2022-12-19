Argentina celebrate World Cup triumph – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association December 19 2022, 5.58pm Argentina celebrated their World Cup win (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 19. Football Argentina celebrated winning the World Cup. Buenos diassss!! A disfrutarla con todos los nuestros. 🇦🇷⭐️ pic.twitter.com/tyEcAxEWVX— Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) December 19, 2022 Hola gente como les va ? pic.twitter.com/tMvO09GM07— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 19, 2022 Gary Neville loved the final. Rio Ferdinand urged Kylian Mbappe to stay positive. @KMbappe Bro you made me scream in this World Cup like a kid…that’s what your game can do to kids & adults in equal measure. It won’t feel like it now but what you done on the greatest stage, at your age means you are not from earth !You will come again— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 19, 2022 And was in awe of Messi. #messi x #argYou done what everyone asked – for a superstar going into this World Cup to become even greater, to create even better moments, to decide games, to bring more joy, to make us hold our heads in awe….you done all this and more!Wow & thank you 🙏🏽— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 19, 2022 Vivianne Miedema revealed bad news on the injury front but was still able to crack a joke. 💔🤕🩼Gutted to share I’ve ruptured my ACL.–PS. I can’t wait to boss around @bmeado9 this time, at least we’ve still got two decent ACL’s between us 🩼😅 pic.twitter.com/E52GAQP1GI— Vivianne Miedema (@VivianneMiedema) December 19, 2022 Beth Mead showed her support. STRONGER TOGETHER! ❤️🩹So I was given sympathy for 3 weeks and now she has to go get some of her own 😂🤦🏼♀️ but we got this, YOU got this.2 new signings incoming @viviannemiedema 😉 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/y5PbzBiPpM— Beth Mead (@bmeado9) December 19, 2022 Karim Benzema marked his 35th birthday by appearing to suggest that his international career with France is over. J’ai fait les efforts et les erreurs qu’il fallait pour être là où je suis aujourd’hui et j’en suis fier ! J’ai écrit mon histoire et la nôtre prend fin. #Nueve pic.twitter.com/7LYEzbpHEs— Karim Benzema (@Benzema) December 19, 2022 Cricket Rehan Ahmed’s five-wicket haul for England against Pakistan got people talking. Rehan Ahmed!!!!! Youngest ever debutant to take a 5fa in mens Tests. That is incredible!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #ENGvPAK— Isa Guha (@isaguha) December 19, 2022 5 on debut at 18 !! Tears for the old boy in the stand .. Dreams really do come true .. absolutely brilliant @RehanAhmed__16 #PAKvsENG— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 19, 2022 And Ahmed’s cameo as a ‘Nighthawk’ also did not go unnoticed. NightHawk Jr. Wonderful. Couple of eye catching strikes. 10 off 8. Healthy strike rate. Gives us hope it could be won tonight. Out to a hack. Chipped away at the score. Job Done.— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) December 19, 2022 Rugby Union The Rugby Football Union confirmed the appointment of Steve Borthwick as England’s new head coach. 𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐕𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇𝐖𝐈𝐂𝐊We're delighted our former captain and forwards coach Steve Borthwick has been appointed England men's head coach from today.Borthwick will be joined by Kevin Sinfield who has been appointed defence coach.More 👇— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) December 19, 2022

Golf

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood got in the festive spirit.

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. 🎶 Merry Christmas, from #TeamTaylorMade! pic.twitter.com/Ju2BAJgw8o— TaylorMadeGolfEurope (@TaylorMadeTour) December 19, 2022

Darts

James Wade had some family fun.

Just a normal Monday at the Wades's ! pic.twitter.com/PBs8RYsQtD— James Wade (@JamesWade180) December 19, 2022 