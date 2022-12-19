Every game matters – Steve Borthwick not prioritising World Cup over Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Every game matters – Steve Borthwick not prioritising World Cup over Six Nations

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 6.02pm
Steve Borthwick knows England’s players are hurting after their poor 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Steve Borthwick knows England’s players are hurting after their poor 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

New England head coach Steve Borthwick has put talk of the World Cup to one side and insisted his full focus is on the upcoming Six Nations.

Borthwick was unveiled as Eddie Jones’ successor on Monday after he left Gallagher Premiership champions Leicester to sign a five-year deal with the Rugby Football Union.

The 43-year-old has little time to settle into his new role with 47 days until their Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham but will not use that tournament to experiment ahead of the World Cup in September.

While Jones placed heavy focus on the quadrennial tournament and felt the ire of supporters over England’s faltering displays in both the 2022 Six Nations and Autumn Nations Series, his replacement was adamant every game matters in music to the ears of his new employers.

He said: “Every game matters. Every single game you play for England matters. The one that’s in my mind is at the start of that Six Nations.

“We will be using every minute we have to prepare this team as well as we can for the first game of that Six Nations in 47 days’ time. Then when we’ve played that game, we’ll focus on the next one, then the one after that and the one after that. We want to just keep getting better.

“We know the World Cup is not far away, but the focus is on the start of the Six Nations.”

Steve Borthwick
Steve Borthwick (left) was an assistant to Eddie Jones (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A terrible Autumn Nations Series – after a poor Six Nations – saw Jones sacked following England’s worst year since 2008, with only five victories masterminded during the past 12 months by the Australian.

Borthwick admitted to knowing his new crop of players are hurting but is confident they can get back on track with significance placed on improving their set-piece.

“To win Tier One Tests, you’ve got to have a quality set-piece and that’s certainly on the priority list,” he said.

“If you look at the Autumn Series, I don’t think England are ranked in the top three in any one particular facet of the game, so there are plenty of things to work on and get right.

“When I was a player, when the team was coached by Clive Woodward, in every single meeting there were posters on the wall – I was 20 to 21 – and the poster that I always referred to was one that said ‘brilliant basics’. You have to be brilliant at the basics.

“Clearly there are a large number of England players at Leicester and I have been in touch with players that I have known for a long, long time and I know how much they are hurting because they care, they really, really care, they want to do well.”

Borthwick would not be drawn on who would be his captain and more details about his coaching staff will follow in the coming days but Kevin Sinfield has followed him from Welford Road.

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Sinfield was a key figure at Leicester and will begin work as defence coach at Twickenham at the end of this week having attended the late Doddie Weir’s memorial service on Monday.

Kevin Sinfield
Kevin Sinfield will follow Steve Borthwick from Leicester to Twickenham (David Davies/PA)

“I’m delighted Kevin has joined us, that’s the first step,” Borthwick said.

“In any of the best teams I have played in and coached, you have a team where the players work so hard for each other, it’s never perfect, they cover for each other, help each other, celebrate with each other and lift each other up when they get knocked down, they’re so tight.

“If there’s a person that embodies that ethos, it’s Kevin Sinfield. He’s the type of person you want in your environment.”

During the fortnight between Jones’ dismissal and Borthwick’s arrival, the former England assistant has spoken with his predecessor.

Steve Borthwick
Steve Borthwick won 57 caps for England (David Jones/PA)

Borthwick has a strong relationship with Jones after they worked together at Japan and then with England, reaching the World Cup final in 2019, but the Cumbrian will be his own man in his first international head coach position.

“I’ll coach this team my way,” said former Bath and Saracens lock Borthwick, who won 57 caps for England.

“I promise you I’ll lead in a real authentic way. I love winning.

“The other thing I really love about coaching and the way I lead is I really like helping people, I really care for the people I coach.

“The players I’ve coached at Leicester in the last two years I really care about. I take a huge amount of joy in their happiness.

“If I can help people experience highs like that it brings me a lot of joy.”

