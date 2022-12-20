England complete first-ever series whitewash in Pakistan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett successfully guided England to a historic series whitewash in Pakistan, needing just 38 minutes on the fourth day in Karachi to wrap up an eight-wicket win.

England had been set 167 to win the third Test on Monday evening and reduced the deficit to 55 by stumps, having started the chase with their usual attacking brand of cricket.

Stokes and Duckett knocked off the remaining runs in just 11.1 overs of the morning session on day four as England became the first team to win a Test series 3-0 in Pakistan.

Duckett finished with an unbeaten 82 from 78 deliveries and was supported by his captain, who promoted himself up the order and finished 35 not out.

The only disappointment for Stokes came when he was unable to hit a six that would have seen him move past head coach Brendon McCullum’s record for the highest number of maximums scored in Test cricket.

On the third day in the City of Lights, Rehan Ahmed became the youngest player in the history of men’s Test cricket to take five wickets in an innings on debut to move England to within touching distance of the victory.

Rehan Ahmed receives best bowler of the match award (Fareed Khan/AP)

Ahmed finished with five wickets for 48 runs as Pakistan were bowled out for 216, collapsing from 176 for four to 216 all out.

The introduction of the teenager on the afternoon of day three helped turn the momentum England’s way, as he broke a 110-run fourth-wicket partnership between Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel that had briefly given Pakistan a lifeline.

Under Stokes and McCullum, England have won six of their seven home Test matches and followed up that successful summer by winning their first overseas tour in style in a country where forcing results has proven tricky.

Australia’s visit in March was likened to a ’15-day Test’ with two dull draws on lifeless pitches followed up by a final-day victory in the series-decider.

But England have won all three matches, with two Tests finishing with a day to spare.

The team’s next commitment is a two-match tour of New Zealand in February, followed by a one-off match with Ireland in June before the big test of Stokes and McCullum’s reign will come with the summer’s Ashes series, which starts in June.