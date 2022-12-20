Ben Stokes ‘enjoying every moment’ as England record historic win in Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ben Stokes ‘enjoying every moment’ as England record historic win in Pakistan

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 8.43am Updated: December 20 2022, 11.35am
Ben Stokes hailed his side’s historic victory in Pakistan as the most fun he has had in an England shirt (Fareed Khan/AP)
Ben Stokes hailed his side’s historic victory in Pakistan as the most fun he has had in an England shirt (Fareed Khan/AP)

Ben Stokes hailed his side’s historic victory in Pakistan as the most fun he has had in an England shirt despite the squad having battled against sickness throughout the series.

The first match in Rawalpindi was almost delayed due to a viral infection in the England camp and players continued to struggle throughout the tour, but Stokes’ side still became the first visiting team to secure a 3-0 victory in Pakistan.

Ben Duckett and Stokes completed the job by knocking off the remaining 55 runs in just 38 minutes on the fourth day in Karachi to secure an eight-wicket win.

The tourists had been set 167 to win the previous evening and their final chase on their first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years was completed in a manner that epitomised the attacking brand of cricket played since Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took charge in April.

When asked if it was his most enjoyable time in an England shirt, Stokes said: “Yeah definitely. Just going out and enjoying every moment we can, whatever situation we find ourselves in.

“The first Test pitch was very, very flat and we just said, ‘enjoy the flatness boys, let’s just enjoy this challenge and see what we can do’.

“We’ve had Jimmy (James) Anderson smiling which is an impressive thing in and of itself down on the field.

England skipper Ben Stokes receives the trophy
England skipper Ben Stokes receives the trophy (Fareed Khan/AP)

“It is a great time to be in this dressing room and a great time to be playing for England.

“I’m just encouraging everyone to turn up every day and enjoy what you’re doing. Obviously it is easier to do when we are winning the way we are at the moment.

“The real test will be when things don’t go so well and that will be the time to make that even more of a thing for us to take out there, but I hope we don’t come to that.”

It has been far from a straightforward tour for England, with the off-field security measures and the illness to deal with.

Stokes added: “(I’m) so, proud of everyone – got through the external stuff, with the illness that’s been floating around, and everyone’s put the effort in.

“We’ve had some days out in the field, when the bowlers have come off drained and not feeling great.

“But they’ve rested up and then they’ve all turned up again the next day. Woody (Mark Wood) in particular, the role he’s played not feeling great is a huge effort, running in and bowling as fast as he does.”

Ben Duckett, right, and Ben Stokes took England to victory in the third Test
Ben Duckett, right, and Ben Stokes took England to victory in the third Test (Fareed Khan/AP)

Ollie Robinson has been among those struggling throughout the series, but showed a determination to continue.

The England seam bowler said: “A tough first Test and then a tough last Test. But I said to Baz (McCullum) before we started this Test that I was really keen to play all three Test matches.

“I was pretty crook the first day, but I said to Baz I really wanted to play to prove a point to everyone here, back home, that I can play three Test matches. I got through it in the end and the 3-0 win makes it all worth it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
A delighted Liam Fox celebrates a vital win in Perth. Image: SNS
Liam Fox addresses Tony Watt transfer speculation as Dundee United boss concedes 'January is…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented