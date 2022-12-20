Sarina Wiegman offers support to Beth Mead as England forward deals with injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sarina Wiegman offers support to Beth Mead as England forward deals with injury

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 12.01pm
Beth Mead with England head coach Sarina Wiegman (Joe Giddens/PA)
Beth Mead with England head coach Sarina Wiegman (Joe Giddens/PA)

Beth Mead has been backed to use her positive outlook to bounce back from her injury disappointment by England boss Sarina Wiegman.

Mead had enjoyed a phenomenal 2022 on the pitch until she ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament last month in Arsenal’s Women’s Super League match against Manchester United.

It ended a year in which she fired England to European Championship success on home soil, was named player of the tournament and finished runner-up to Alexia Putellas in the Ballon d’Or.

Mead, who recently signed a new contract with Arsenal and is the favourite to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Wednesday night, achieved all this after dealing with her mum being diagnosed with cancer in 2021.

And national team boss Wiegman is hopeful Mead’s positive personality will help her battle back from injury, with England’s World Cup campaign starting in July.

“It is so sad and I really feel for her,” Wiegman said.

“Of course anyone that gets an ACL (injury) you feel for but she did so well and was in such a good place. She still played well and felt OK but also her personal things with her mum, that’s very sad and also on her plate.

“She really wanted to play also for her mum to make her proud and now she has this injury. She is a very positive person so I hope she just recovers.

“It is too early to say whether she will be (fit for the World Cup), so we take it easy now. First recover and then over the next months we will see how it will develop. No push. She has to become fit again and take care of herself.

“She knows she will get all the support from Arsenal, all the support from us and the FA.”

Ballon d’Or winner Putellas is currently out with an ACL injury and Mead’s Arsenal team-mate Vivianne Miedema last week become the seventh WSL player to sustain the long-term injury this season.

It has resulted in calls for the football calendar to be looked at.

Wiegman believes there are too many games being played and highlighted the jam-packed international schedule between 2021 and 2025 where two Olympics and Euros are scheduled in addition to next year’s World Cup.

She added: “In general for the top, top level players the schedule is too much.

“For the top players worldwide, we have five consecutive tournaments in a row with the Olympics. I think the level of the game has improved and so the load on players physically and mentally – and you can’t split that because we are all human beings – does ask so much of them.

“The growth has gone so quickly so players also need a proper rest to get things settled down and they don’t have the rest.

“After the Euros for example, the Manchester City players only had a couple of days off because they went into the Champions League round again. That is not good. You can have that some times but they need a rest.

“They need some rest just to get some head space and get the head and body right. I think FIFA, UEFA and the federations we just need to do a little better job and all think of the players.”

