Sarina Wiegman works on ensuring England ‘bring it home’ again at 2023 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sarina Wiegman works on ensuring England ‘bring it home’ again at 2023 World Cup

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 12.03pm
Sarina Wiegman celebrated winning the Euros with England (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sarina Wiegman celebrated winning the Euros with England (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sarina Wiegman acknowledged it would be difficult for England to better 2022 but promised she would do everything she could to improve her team to ensure they “bring it home” again at the World Cup next year.

The Lionesses have enjoyed a memorable 12 months with the pinnacle victory over Germany at Wembley in July to secure a maiden European Championship title.

England went undefeated throughout the whole year, won the Arnold Clark Cup in February and beat current world champions the United States in September to make this the best professional year of their coach’s life despite the ex-Netherlands boss also guiding her country to Euro’s glory in 2017.

“You can’t beat that. You can only get equal on that,” Wiegman admitted when reflecting on 2022 at Wembley.

“That year in 2017, from when I got appointed in January and then got into the final and we won the Euros, that was really successful and very enjoyable too, but this is a little, it’s different. It’s even more consistent.

“And the England team was in a different stage than the Netherlands. Here, when I got appointed, a lot of the remarks were ‘are you going to bring it home?’ And ‘you’ve been brought in to win the Euro’s’ – which is a lot of pressure.

“(But) I think we have to get better. I think the game develops so quickly.

“We have to take our game to the next stage to make the chance of being successful (in Australia) as high as possible.”

A key facet of Wiegman’s management is taking away the importance of the result with a big focus on performance.

While she is associated with preparing for all scenarios, even the 53-year-old from the Hague could not have predicted how much this summer would change the lives of her players.

Wiegman added: “The pressure has been there all the time. There is pressure, we know, and when you win, the pressure will be higher and higher. That’s just the way it works.

“The concern is that the players’ lives have changed a little bit. Some players really adapted to the situation already. Some players need a little bit of support.

“My concerns are; how can you balance performing at the highest level, sustaining that and what keeps us here?

“There are a lot of things outside of football that are related to football that are asked of players now, but it’s finding the balance and not getting overwhelmed.

“Some players are really young. Within six weeks they became famous English people. Some players can’t walk down the street anymore without being almost mobbed. That’s a big thing in your private life. You need time to adapt.”

The back-to-back Euro’s-winning coach joked she was “very lucky” to win this summer’s tournament but provided an insight into her methodological planning during a media day at the home of football earlier this month.

After taking charge following the Olympics in 2021, Wiegman set about seeking answers from the current crop on why they had fallen short at the last hurdle previously and realised they needed to manage games better.

England players celebrate
England have enjoyed a memorable 12 months with the pinnacle victory over Germany at Wembley in July (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Key tweaks in training would occur against specific teams, focusing more on the final third against Luxembourg compared to Spain but the Arnold Clark Cup in February was a crucial moment in the Lionesses’ development.

Needing a goal to beat Germany and win the trophy, Wiegman had already quizzed her players pre-match if they wanted to go for the win and they did with centre-back Millie Bright thrown up front to good effect. It was a tactic employed again to beat Spain in the last eight at the Euros.

It was an “unpredictable” part of England’s game that their coach was keen to keep but she had no desire to settle scores after she finished runner-up to the USA with Netherlands at the last World Cup.

“That was horrible by the way,” Wiegman conceded.

“What I tell the players is, ‘the only thing we control is we play at our highest level under high pressure’. If you play at our highest level, you can be proud of yourself.

“When you say we have to become world champions, well of course we have this dream. We are not going to this World Cup just to play, we’re going there to win but that is not always what you can control.

“I was devastated against the USA but I did think they were better at that point.

“But no, I don’t really think about revenge. I just think I want to do better in the next game and win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
A delighted Liam Fox celebrates a vital win in Perth. Image: SNS
Liam Fox addresses Tony Watt transfer speculation as Dundee United boss concedes 'January is…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented