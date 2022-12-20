Jadon Sancho remains absent from Man Utd training ahead of Carabao Cup return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jadon Sancho remains absent from Man Utd training ahead of Carabao Cup return

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 5.46pm
Jadon Sancho looks set to continue his spell out of the Manchester United first team (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jadon Sancho looks set to continue his spell out of the Manchester United first team (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jadon Sancho’s absence from the Manchester United squad looks set to continue after the winger was not involved in training ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Burnley.

The 22-year-old was not listed among a 25-strong contingent present at Carrington on Tuesday, as boss Erik ten Hag prepared for the Red Devils’ return to action after the World Cup break.

Sancho was not selected by England for the tournament and instead found himself placed on an individual regime in the Netherlands, with Ten Hag concluding he was “not in the right status or fitness state” to join the club’s recent two-match tour of Spain.

Erik ten Hag has questioned Sancho's physical readiness in recent weeks.
Erik ten Hag has questioned Sancho’s physical readiness in recent weeks (Nick Potts/PA)

Ten Hag had told reporters on the trip: “I have had several talks with Jadon. He’s on a physical programme and our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible, but I can’t give a prognosis of when that will be.”

He last featured on October 22, lasting 52 minutes of the 1-1 draw at Chelsea, and his first-team absence is now set to tick past two months.

A host of players freshly returned from Qatar were involved on Tuesday, with England’s Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford joined by the Brazilian trio of Casemiro, Fred and Antony and fellow quarter-finalists Tyrell Malacia and Bruno Fernandes.

How many of those will be involved against the Clarets, who are managed by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, remains to be seen but Argentina’s Lisandro Martinez and France’s Raphael Varane are yet to return following their appearance in the final.

Martinez watched from the bench as Argentina lifted the trophy for the third time in a memorable showpiece, while fellow defender Varane played 113 minutes for Les Bleus before departing ahead of the penalty shootout.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay was one of those watching from a distance and is ready to get back to competitive action alongside those who have been representing their countries in the Middle East.

“One thing the manager said was ‘when you come back, make sure you’re fit’. I think everyone is,” he told Sky Sports News.

“Everyone’s trained well in Spain and all our lads played extremely well in the World Cup. They’ve done so well, I’m so proud of them, especially Lisandro who’s gone one step further and won it.

“Everyone at Manchester United is so happy for him, he deserves it.”

McTominay has also had extra time to work at close quarters with Ten Hag, for whom the Carabao Cup represents a first potential shot at silverware, and is enthused about what lies ahead.

“He’s capable of doing big things at Manchester United. Without speaking too soon or saying too much he’s got everything a manager needs to really push us forward. This group of players he’s acquired is good enough to win trophies as well.”

