Messi takes cup to bed and SPOTY shortlist revealed – Tuesday's sporting social By Press Association December 20 2022, 5.47pm Lionel Messi helped Argentina win the World Cup at the weekend (Mike Egerton/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 20. SPOTY The BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist was announced. I am thrilled to announce that I'm on the 𝗕𝗕𝗖 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 2022 shortlist! Watch the show tomorrow night from 6.45pm on @BBCOne #BBCSPOTY pic.twitter.com/Co8W6Kh6F0— Beth Mead (@bmeado9) December 20, 2022 Congratulations to @bmeado9, who has been shortlisted for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award! 👏 pic.twitter.com/GTPjuDdBi8— England (@England) December 20, 2022 Delighted to be nominated on the BBC Sports Personality of the year 2022 shortlist. Tune in tomorrow from 6.45pm on @BBCOne #BBCSPOTY pic.twitter.com/Ow37Uu0mah— Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) December 20, 2022 Huge honour to be nominated this year for #BBCSPOTY alongside some great athletes.What a year it’s been for English cricket!! 🏆🏏 @BBCSport pic.twitter.com/LSdqgJXH58— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 20, 2022 2022 has been a very very special year for a number of reasons…To be now on the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 shortlist amongst a whole host of exceptional athletes is something I could only dream of and is an absolute privilege 😊#BBCSPOTY pic.twitter.com/5GtXAdg5aq— Eve Muirhead OBE (@evemuirhead) December 20, 2022 Thank you so much to everyone who has been involved, part of and supported my career – I couldn’t have done it without you 🥰Now looking forward to celebrating a brilliant year of sport tomorrow night! 👗 🥂 Tune in tomorrow night from 6.45pm on @bbcone to see how I get on 📺— Eve Muirhead OBE (@evemuirhead) December 20, 2022 Buzzing to be able to say I’ve been nominated for BBC Sports Personality this year. A show I’ve watched every year since I can remember, so a huge dream ticked off..Catch the main event tomorrow night, 18:45 on the BBC 📺 pic.twitter.com/H7MMzRkkLp— Jake Wightman (@JakeSWightman) December 20, 2022 But not everyone was happy. 🙋🏻♂️ One question @BBCSport @BBCSPOTYWhat about @MattFitz94 and his @usopengolf win this year?? https://t.co/tszrt0l5fB— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) December 20, 2022 Football Lionel Messi celebrated in style. But Messi was outdone by Neil Warnock. Deja duvet .. 🤣#Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/7PEsWxuTY3— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) December 20, 2022 It looked like World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister was on his way back to Brighton…with a drum. pic.twitter.com/kj1cmj5dvA— Alexis Mac Allister (@alemacallister) December 20, 2022 France returned home. Juste 𝑴𝑬𝑹𝑪𝑰 💙🤍❤️#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/wturV79CCa— FFF (@FFF) December 19, 2022 Zlatan was in the desert. Sandman pic.twitter.com/hgpUqptZ9m— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 20, 2022 Alex Greenwood stuck with City. 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ ✍️ @AlexGreenwood pic.twitter.com/VwSdAU14ac— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 20, 2022 Aymeric Laporte was back with City. Back home 💙 pic.twitter.com/DLsE1Oexjy— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) December 20, 2022 Happy birthday. Happy birthday, @fabianschaer! 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/ele8VKh5jV— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 20, 2022 Birthday boy Bowen! 🥳🎂#WHUFC | @huboofulfilment pic.twitter.com/qMVmqpRoHR— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 20, 2022 Many happy returns to @TheRealAC3, who is celebrating his 42nd birthday today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/9ZPUWVmjRR— England (@England) December 20, 2022 Friends who are always by your side ❤Happy birthday, @KMbappe 🎁 pic.twitter.com/8lBCnNV0pe— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 20, 2022 Joey Barton defended his corner taking. My corners always in the money lad. Just have to time your runs right! 🤣❤️👍 https://t.co/7jX03m7eIT— Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) December 20, 2022 Cricket Another Test win for England. Unbelievable series win in Pakistan!! So proud of the team, thanks for the amazing support 🏴🏴 pic.twitter.com/2IxBKmdtov— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 20, 2022 I love everything about this team! What a series! 🏴🦁 pic.twitter.com/Zejt4sPbJY— Joe Root (@root66) December 20, 2022 I can’t put into words how I feel. Without my mothers prayers, I would never have got to this stage.I’m forever grateful to my mum, who unfortunately wasn’t able to be here with me. However, her prayers are always with me regardless.@englandcricket #Debut | #pakvseng pic.twitter.com/Gtx75V3imh— Rehan Ahmed (@RehanAhmed__16) December 20, 2022 ❤️🏴 https://t.co/CrsI2RWnoK— Ollie Pope (@OPope32) December 20, 2022 Historic series win. Incredible from everyone involved from start to finish 🔥 what a team 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/dcqWICRk68— Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) December 20, 2022 ‘But can they do it on a flat one in Pakistan?’ 👀🇵🇰 🏴 pic.twitter.com/dy4AdzRA64— Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) December 20, 2022 Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain signed off from Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan; it’s been an absolute pleasure pic.twitter.com/cSH6N4owpa— Mike atherton (@Athersmike) December 20, 2022 Thank you Pakistan… Will always remember your warm welcome back !! It’s been an absolute pleasure..@RBReever @Athersmike @snapperhead333 pic.twitter.com/a3gfEYsJtH— Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) December 20, 2022 Formula One George Russell and Alex Albon hung out. Date night! pic.twitter.com/Qv34T5kaSk— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 19, 2022 Valtteri Bottas visited the Barossa Valley wine-producing region. Postcard from 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/63Igp0CKBa— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) December 20, 2022 Romain Grosjean celebrated 12 months in Miami. We have been living in Miami for a year and we love it 🥰 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/nw8sRCltlL— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) December 20, 2022 Already a subscriber? 