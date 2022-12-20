Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi proud of World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi proud of World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 6.15pm
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi was full of praise for World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi was full of praise for World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister (Mike Egerton/PA)

Proud Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi hailed Alexis Mac Allister as one of the best players at the World Cup following the Seagulls midfielder’s title-winning exploits with Argentina in Qatar.

Mac Allister was a key cog for the South American giants and his hard work culminated on Sunday as Argentina lifted the famous trophy for the first time since 1986 after beating France on penalties in the final.

Although Mac Allister will not feature for Brighton in their Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Charlton on Wednesday after being granted a two-week holiday, De Zerbi was full of praise for his player.

“Yes we are very proud for him,” he told a pre-match press conference.

“I think he was one of the best players in the World Cup competition, his style of play was clear, he didn’t make mistakes, he understood (what to do) before the play.

“I wrote many message to him. I am very happy for him and for us, for him now there are two weeks of holiday and we wait for him to continue in our competition.

“It’s important that he has a moment of rest to enjoy with his family.

“After one month of the World Cup where he has had to be strong because of the pressure and emotion, he needs a break.

“We will use other players while he is away.”

With the World Cup now over, attention switches to the Carabao Cup as Brighton return to competitive action for the first time since November when they travel to the Valley.

De Zerbi confirmed Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster will miss out and that he is set to hand some  of his fringe players the opportunity to impress.

He said: “I want to give Billy Gilmour the chance to show what he can do, Julio Enciso and Levi Colwill are the same.

“Deniz Undav scored two goals against [Aston] Villa in Dubai and is in a good moment. I have to give everyone an opportunity.

“Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster won’t be missing for too long, but they won’t be ready in time for Charlton.”

The Seagulls have the chance to reach the quarter-final of the competition when they take on Charlton and De Zerbi is hopeful his team can give Brighton fans an early Christmas present.

“For us it’s a very important game,” he said.

“We have to play a good game with our quality of play, with the ability of our players and we will have 6,000 of our fans and we want to give them a Christmas gift tomorrow with a great result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
A delighted Liam Fox celebrates a vital win in Perth. Image: SNS
Liam Fox addresses Tony Watt transfer speculation as Dundee United boss concedes 'January is…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented