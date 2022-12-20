Newcastle through as Premier League sides all avoid Carabao Cup upsets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Newcastle through as Premier League sides all avoid Carabao Cup upsets

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 10.15pm
Kieran Trippier was back in action for Newcastle on Tuesday (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Kieran Trippier was back in action for Newcastle on Tuesday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle edged their all-Premier League clash with Bournemouth to progress to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, with England defender Kieran Trippier instrumental on his return to action after the World Cup.

The Magpies grabbed the only goal of the game in the 67th minute at St James’ Park, when Trippier’s wicked cross from the right prompted Adam Smith to send a header into his own net.

Trippier was selected alongside fellow England team-mates Nick Pope and Callum Wilson, with the latter having a goal against his former club ruled out for offside in the first half.

Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore both started for the Cherries following Wales’ disappointing time in Qatar but were unable to get back to winning ways.

Former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui chalked up a win in his first match in charge of Wolves, but a 2-0 scoreline slightly flattered his side’s efforts against lowly Gillingham.

Sitting rock bottom of the Football League, the Gills should have represented a gentle introduction for Lopetegui but the game was goalless and heading for penalties for 77 minutes until Cheye Alexander gave away a penalty.

Mexico’s Raul Jimenez, who had come off the bench, slotted home before an injury-time effort from Rayan Ait-Nouri made it safe.

Another Premier League newcomer, Nathan Jones, also squeaked through to the last eight in his first home game at the helm for Southampton.

Having lost 3-1 to Liverpool in his only match before the international break, Jones must have feared the worst when a scrappy goal put third-tier Lincoln ahead after just two minutes thanks to an own-goal from Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Nathan JOnes (right|) shakes hands with Lincoln's Mark Kennedy (left).
Nathan Jones (right) shakes hands with Lincoln’s Mark Kennedy (left) (Andrew Matthews/PA)

But a brace from Che Adams, one in each half, successfully reversed the deficit.

Visiting Leicester easily put away League One strugglers MK Dons, running out 3-0 victors at stadium:mk.

Youri Tielemans, who was part of Belgium’s group stage exit from the World Cup, got the ball rolling after 18 minutes when he slotted home, and Ayoze Perez doubled the lead with a neat piece of control and a smart finish.

Veteran forward Jamie Vardy completed the scoring early in the second half, following up his brace against Newport in the previous round.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
A delighted Liam Fox celebrates a vital win in Perth. Image: SNS
Liam Fox addresses Tony Watt transfer speculation as Dundee United boss concedes 'January is…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented