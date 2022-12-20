Scott Arfield rocks Aberdeen with stoppage-time double as Rangers snatch win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Arfield rocks Aberdeen with stoppage-time double as Rangers snatch win

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 10.21pm
Scott Arfield celebrates his last-gasp winner (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scott Arfield celebrates his last-gasp winner (Jane Barlow/PA)

A dramatic Scott Arfield double in added time gave Rangers a stunning 3-2 win over Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin came in for widespread criticism following his side’s defensive display in the 1-0 home defeat by Celtic on Saturday and his side were keen to make amends but fell behind to a Fashion Sakala goal after 12 minutes.

The Granite City men levelled just before the break when attacker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes beat Ibrox keeper Allan McGregor with a free-kick from 20 yards and midfielder Leighton Clarkson, on loan from Liverpool, scored a tremendous second in the 53rd minute – but Rangers dug deep.

Substitute Arfield pounced to level in the fifth minute of seven added on at the end of the game before grabbing a dramatic winner with seconds remaining to move Michael Beale’s side six points behind league leaders Celtic.

The positive news for Gers fans before the game was that Connor Goldson, out since October after suffering a thigh injury, made his long-awaited return to the Gers defence as John Lundstram dropped to the bench.

Dons loan defender Liam Scales, unable to play against parent club Celtic at the weekend, came back in along with wing-back Jayden Richardson, with Jack MacKenzie on the bench and Matty Kennedy out altogether.

Aberdeen certainly showed attacking intent, making early inroads towards the Gers’ box.

The visitors, though, were confident and purposeful in possession and their opener came after a one-two between former Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos.

When the Colombia striker cut the ball back to Sakala, his first unconvincing attempt from 12 yards was blocked by Dons skipper Anthony Stewart but his second found the net.

Aberdeen wobbled and moments later Ibrox midfielder Malik Tillman set up Morelos inside the box but his shot was saved by Dons keeper Kelle Roos.

The home side stormed back and Richardson’s cross from the right came off James Tavernier and hit the post before Duk’s shot was deflected for a corner.

However, Aberdeen were buoyed and Duk’s cross from the left minutes later found Ylber Ramadani but the midfielder missed the target from 16 yards.

Then came the equaliser, after Gers defender James Sands was booked by referee Willie Collum for a foul on Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski 20 yards from goal. Duk curled the free-kick over the wall and past the flailing McGregor, who looked as if he could have done better.

Aberdeen came out for the second half fired up and soon went ahead. Scales’ cross into the box was cleared by Sands but only to Clarkson, who sent a dipping shot from distance over McGregor and into the corner of the net.

Beale brought Ben Davies, Scott Wright, Arfield and John Lundstram on for Sakala, Sands, Jack and Glen Kamara in an attempt to turn the game back in Rangers’ favour.

However, the Govan men looked disjointed and increasingly desperate.

In the 76th minute Arfield’s volley from 16 yards was parried by Roos before defender Ross McCrorie cleared the loose ball to safety.

Aberdeen kept up their work rate as Rangers dominated the latter stages but the pressure paid off when Roos fumbled a 25-yard drive from Kent, allowing Arfield to fire in from close range – before the Gers midfielder bundled in a third moments later from six yards to complete a remarkable turnaround.

