Football rumours: Real Madrid blunt Premier League hopes of Bellingham transfer

What the papers say

The Sun reports that Premier League clubs Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been delivered a blow in their hopes to secure 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The paper writes that Real Madrid believe they have won the race with a deal in excess of £100 million.

Gabriel Martinelli is set to sign a new deal at Arsenal, according to the Mail. The 21-year-old attacker will reportedly become one of the club’s top earners.

And Arsenal are also set to become a frontrunner in the race for World Cup star and Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, according to the Mirror. The 23-year-old had a breakout World Cup with winners Argentina and is also reportedly sought after by Atletico Madrid.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alessandro Bastoni: Italian publication La Gazzetto Dello Sport reports the 23-year-old Inter Milan defender is being sought by Manchester United and Tottenham.

Alexis Mac Allister: Spanish publication AS says the 23-year-old Brighton midfielder is being targeted by Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.