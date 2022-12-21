Rehan Ahmed to skip IPL to focus on red-ball development with Leicestershire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rehan Ahmed to skip IPL to focus on red-ball development with Leicestershire

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 1.56pm
Rehan Ahmed has decided against taking part in the IPL auction (Fareed Khan/AP)
Rehan Ahmed has decided against taking part in the IPL auction (Fareed Khan/AP)

Rising England star Rehan Ahmed has decided to withdraw his name from the forthcoming Indian Premier League auction in favour of honing his red-ball skills with Leicestershire, the PA news agency understands.

The 18-year-old leg-spinner became England’s youngest ever men’s Test cricketer when he was picked for the final Test against Pakistan and rewarded that faith by setting up the tourists’ victory with a five-wicket haul in Karachi.

The eyes of the cricketing world were alerted to the young all-rounder’s huge promise, with speculation that he would attract significant interest from IPL franchises in the auction on December 23, and even words of encouragement from England’s Test coach Brendon McCullum.

Rehan Ahmed has impressed in the Vitality Blast for Leicestershire.
Rehan Ahmed has impressed in the Vitality Blast for Leicestershire (Nick Potts/PA)

But, despite appearing on the shortlist of names put forward for bidding, with an attractive base price of around £50,000, PA understands he has chosen instead to commit to starting the LV= County Championship season with the Foxes in April.

Swapping a shot at the guaranteed glamour of the world’s glitziest T20 tournament for early-season Division Two cricket may come as something of a surprise to some, but Ahmed has made it clear he sees the Test format as his main priority.

Already an outside bet to feature in next summer’s Ashes after just one international appearance and three first-class outings for Leicestershire, he has decided his development will be best served by throwing himself into the four-day game.

Promising spinners often struggle for game time in the early stages of the county season, when pitches can be skewed towards seam bowling, but Leicestershire, who have worked closely with the England and Wales Cricket Board over Ahmed’s schedule over the past year, are understood to be ready to play him as an all-rounder from the start of the campaign.

Rehan Ahmed was named best bowler of the match in the third Test against Pakistan
Rehan Ahmed was named best bowler of the match in the third Test against Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP).

At a time when some young talents, such as Somerset’s explosive batter Will Smeed, are becoming white-ball specialists, it is a move that is likely to be met with appreciation among traditionalists who share Ahmed’s belief that Test cricket remains the pinnacle of the game.

McCullum, who has worked extensively in the IPL as player and coach, suggested this week he would be supportive of Ahmed making the trip.

“It would be great,” he told BBC Test Match Special. “It would be awesome if he did. I’ve been involved with the IPL a couple of times so sometimes it works out for guys and sometimes it doesn’t. Why not?

“Why not get an opportunity to go and play under different coaches and different captains and rub shoulders with different players and pick up those experiences? What 18-year-old kid anywhere else in world cricket is going to get those chances? I think we should encourage it.”

Ahmed has already shown his aptitude for the short-form game, impressing in the Vitality Blast and winning a Hundred deal with defending champions Southern Brave last summer.

