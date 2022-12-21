Derek McInnes wants Kilmarnock to find remedy for travel sickness at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Derek McInnes wants Kilmarnock to find remedy for travel sickness at Motherwell

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 2.32pm Updated: December 21 2022, 2.38pm
Derek McInnes is puzzled by Kilmarnock’s away record (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Derek McInnes is puzzled by Kilmarnock’s away record (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Derek McInnes has challenged Kilmarnock to improve their “embarrassing” away record, starting with Friday’s cinch Premiership match against Motherwell at Fir Park.

The Rugby Park side have taken just one point and scored just two goals in their nine league matches on the road this term.

McInnes cannot see an obvious reason behind his team’s poor record away from Rugby Park but he knows it must change if they are to pull themselves clear of 11th place in the table and ease their relegation concerns.

“The away record is certainly not a mental thing for me because I don’t see any real rationale for it,” said the Killie boss. “We do play on a different surface at home which is a real factor.

“We had a strong performance when we won 2-1 at home to Motherwell earlier in the season but we need to have the confidence to play at home and away.

“In some of our away fixtures this season we’ve been very competitive but when you put the results together and you don’t pick up enough points and enough wins away from home, you have to change that.

“This feels like a game where we have a real opportunity to change the narrative of that away record, which is really disappointing and embarrassing.”

Friday’s match gives Kilmarnock the chance to leapfrog ninth-placed Motherwell and McInnes views it as the type of match his team must capitalise on.

“We’ve got a little mini league we keep private to ourselves,” he said. “We’re not where we want to be at the minute but we have got an opportunity to make that position look a lot healthier.

“Friday night gives us an opportunity to go above Motherwell and they’ll be saying it’s a chance for them to get away from us.

“When you’ve got an opportunity to play teams round about you, you have to treat it like a cup game because damaging the teams round about you can be pivotal once you get to this stage of the season and beyond.”

McInnes confirmed that striker Innes Cameron is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury in the warm-up before last weekend’s defeat away to Hearts.

“Innes has got quite a severe hamstring injury,” he said. “We don’t know the exact timescale. We’re still waiting on a second opinion on the scan he had at the start of the week.

“It was really innocuous. He’d done all the work in the warm-up and it was just in the last part of the shooting and he took his shot a bit awkwardly and felt it go. It’s quite an unusual injury for him to pick up.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented