Pascal Struijk signs new Leeds deal until 2027 By Press Association December 21 2022, 4.32pm Leeds defender Pascal Struijk has made 77 appearances during his time at Elland Road (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Leeds defender Pascal Struijk has extended his contract until the summer of 2027. The 23-year-old Dutchman joined the West Yorkshire club from Ajax in 2018. He has made 77 first-team appearances during his time at Elland Road, scoring three goals. Struijk told the club’s website: “It feels really good. It’s been a while for me at the club now and I’m really happy to extend my journey. “It’s an amazing club. It was really easy for me to extend because I am really happy here. “With me getting close to the Holland squad, that’s certainly something I want to reach within the upcoming seasons.” Struijk was called up to the provisional Netherlands squad for the World Cup but was not selected for Qatar. Jesse Marsch’s men, who sit 15th in the Premier League, return to competitive action at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, December 28. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 3 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 4 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 3 5 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 6 Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you 7 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 8 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire 9 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 10 Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 2 More from The Courier 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 4 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 5 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 6 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 7 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 8 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 9 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 10 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast