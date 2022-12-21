Andy Murray edges Jack Draper in a thriller to level Battle of the Brits contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Murray edges Jack Draper in a thriller to level Battle of the Brits contest

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 11.01pm
Andy Murray, pictured, edged to victory in his first Battle of the Brits match this week (Jane Barlow/PA)
Andy Murray edged out Jack Draper in a thrilling final set tie-break as the first day of the Battle of the Brits ended with Scotland and England all-square at 1-1.

England forged ahead at Aberdeen’s P&J Live Arena courtesy of Dan Evans brushing aside Aiden McHugh 6-4 6-2 before Murray and Draper went to a deciding 10-point tie-break after each winning a set.

It seemed Scotland would fall further behind when Murray trailed 6-3 but the former world number one won four of the next five points to level at 7-7 before a couple of match points came and went as Draper refused to wilt.

Andy Murray, pictured, was tested by Jack Draper but eventually came out on top (Jane Barlow/PA)
The two-time Wimbledon champion did not waste the third opportunity as a scorching running forehand down the line secured a 6-2 1-6 12-10 victory to the delight of those in attendance.

“(It was an) unbelievable ending, I’ve not played many tie-breaks like that before,” Murray told the BBC.

“I wish (I could go on forever in tennis), unfortunately that’s not going to happen.

“I have put in a lot of hard work, it’s the hardest I’ve worked in a long time these last couple of months. I need to keep going because it’s not perfect yet but the signs are good.

Dan Evans, pictured, earlier defeated Aiden McHugh (Jane Barlow/PA)
“While I am still able to do it this is what it is all about.”

Murray is in action for Scotland all three days of this event, which pits the neighbouring nations against each other with bragging rights rather than ranking points on offer.

The three-time grand slam champion takes on Evans on Thursday before teaming up with brother Jamie, the tournament’s director, for a doubles match against Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski to close the show.

