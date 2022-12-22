Mikel Arteta rallies Arsenal for ‘unprecedented’ title opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta rallies Arsenal for ‘unprecedented’ title opportunity

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 1.03am
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted his side was entering “unprecedented” territory (Nigel French/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted his side was entering “unprecedented” territory (Nigel French/PA)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta called for his side to embrace their “unprecedented” opportunity to clinch their first Premier League title since 2004.

The Gunners led the league as the top flight paused for the World Cup, and will return to action on Boxing Day when they host West Ham under the lights.

Their league-leading form has created an electric atmosphere at the Emirates, but Arteta insisted his side’s title hopes were grounded in more than just the increasingly vocal expressions of optimism from supporters.

“It’s not just a feeling, it’s as well facts and the stats are supporting that the team is deserving to win games, which is especially my job,” he told Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“You know, I want the team to play a certain way, and the more consistent we are on that the more we are going to win.

“Unfortunately football you can shoot 30 times and concede one shot and you can lose 1-0, but I think in the long run you’re going to be where you deserve to be and we have the confidence that we are on the right path, but as well we have all the red lights and alarms because what is coming in the second part of the season is something unprecedented and we need to be ready for it.

“There is excitement, and we should be excited and we should be embracing the opportunity that we have ahead of us understanding that we have to do much better a lot of things that we are already doing really, really well and that’s it.”

Arteta’s starting XI has been the second-most consistent across the top flight, though he admitted an increasingly crowded fixture list will likely force him into more rotations.

Arsenal v Juventus – Friendly Match – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) (Zac Goodwin/PA)

He said: “That’s something that obviously we are very aware of. The type of game that we’ve had to play in Europe has allowed us to make a lot of changes and have a fresher squad for the weekend and then we’ve repeated the starting XI a lot.

“In the second half I don’t think that’s going to be the same type of numbers. We’re going to be playing every three days, the congestion and the amount of games that we have to play is going to be incredible, and we’re going to gave more resources and more players to be able to do that.”

The Gunners enter the second half five points clear of Manchester City, setting up a potentially poetic finish to the Premier League season should Arteta’s side best that of his childhood hero Pep Guardiola.

“He was my idol,” said Arteta, who met Guardiola when he was 15 years old. “He was the one to try to emulate.”

Guardiola kept trying to persuade his Spanish compatriot to join his coaching staff, which Arteta eventually did when he retired from playing and became assistant manager at City in 2016.  Convincing players to adopt their philosophy, he said, was relatively straightforward, despite some decisions “going against the culture of English football”.

Arteta said:  “It’s going to take a while to break that wall, but when you have a person that is so determined, so clear, so focused and has such strong beliefs you just die for him.”

Now the 40-year-old is forging his own path into unprecedented territory, hoping to guide the club he once captained to his first title as their manager.

While he can draw inspiration from Guardiola’s success, Arteta warned: “That’s the secret of it. It’s great to get some things from other managers or even to copy, but you cannot copy and paste. It doesn’t work, unfortunately.”

