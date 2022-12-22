Let’s ‘keep pushing’ girls – Beth Mead wants women’s sport to continue to rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Let’s ‘keep pushing’ girls – Beth Mead wants women’s sport to continue to rise

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 4.33am Updated: December 22 2022, 7.11am
Beth Mead pictured with the BBC Sports Personality of the Year trophy (David Davies/PA)
Beth Mead pictured with the BBC Sports Personality of the Year trophy (David Davies/PA)

England footballer Beth Mead urged everyone involved in women’s sport to “keep pushing” after she claimed the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The 27-year-old Arsenal forward was rewarded for her starring role in the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 triumph by coming top in the public poll for the prestigious award ahead of England Test cricket captain Ben Stokes and Olympic curling champion Eve Muirhead.

Mead scored six goals to win the Golden Boot at the Euros on home turf and was also selected as the player of the tournament.

Mead, currently sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury which has placed her participation in next year’s World Cup in doubt, said: “I’m incredibly honoured to win this award.

“I wouldn’t have done it without those girls over there and the team that have backed me. Yes, I’ve got this accolade, I did my job, I scored a few goals but I wouldn’t have done it without them.

“And I certainly wouldn’t have done it without my mum, my dad and all my family. But most of all, this is for women’s sport, and for women’s sport heading in the right direction. So let’s keep pushing girls, and let’s keep doing the right thing.”

Mead became the 13th woman to win the award individually, with Jayne Torvill also winning it alongside ice dance partner Christopher Dean in 1984.

Mead’s success capped a successful night for the Lionesses. The squad won the Team of the Year award and Coach of the Year went to their Dutch leader Sarina Wiegman.

  1. Beth Mead
  2. Ben Stokes
  3. Eve Muirhead

Jill Scott, who was part of the triumphant England squad alongside Mead in the summer, said the team’s biggest achievement was in raising the profile of the women’s game and encouraging more girls to get involved.

Scott said: “The thought that this Christmas there will be little girls asking for a pair of football boots and embarking on their own journey, and it’ll be classed as normal, that’ll make us the happiest.”

The Football Association announced earlier on Wednesday that there had been a 12.5 per cent increase in female players registered from September 2022 to December 2022.

Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi had been named World Sport Star of the Year on Monday, with Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt having been chosen as this year’s recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Rob Burrow, left, pictured with his friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Kevin Sinfield
Rob Burrow, left, pictured with his friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Kevin Sinfield (David Davies/PA)

Rob Burrow was the recipient of the Helen Rollason Award for his work in raising awareness of motor neurone disease, a condition he was diagnosed with in 2019.

He received the award alongside his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Kevin Sinfield, who has raised more than £7million for MND research and awareness.

Jessica Gadirova claimed the Young Sports Personality of the Year prize after she won floor gold at the World Gymnastics Championships earlier this year.

The 18-year-old was also part of the GB team which won silver at the same event, where she also claimed all-around bronze. She won the Young Personality award ahead of skateboarder Sky Brown and diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

Mike Alden, who was diagnosed with brittle bone disease at the age of four but went on to play football and now coaches in Bristol, won the Unsung Hero award.

